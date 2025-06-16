Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

Police are actively searching for a man who allegedly lured a 10 year old girl with the promise of buying snacks before assaulting her in a forested area in Khon Kaen province. The incident, reported by the girl’s mother, occurred during the night of June 15.

The investigative team from the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station has been dispatched to examine the case. The suspect, known as Ta, is believed to be around 30 years old. The girl’s mother, a 27 year old referred to as A (a pseudonym), reported that Ta visited her home the night of the incident.

She informed him that she was putting her son to bed, after which he left without displaying any suspicious behaviour. At that time, her daughter was playing with her great-grandmother at a nearby house in the village.

Once her son was asleep, A went to find her daughter but discovered she was missing. Her great-grandmother revealed that Ta had taken the girl from the house. The family then began searching for the child.

The girl returned home on her own during the night, and neighbours informed the family. Initially, the child was too frightened to speak of her ordeal.

However, after being comforted by her mother and great-grandmother, she recounted the incident. She said that Ta had lured her from the house by promising money and snacks, asking her to accompany him to his motorbike to get the money. When they found no money there, he promised to buy snacks instead but led her to a forested area by a cemetery.

As they approached the location, the girl repeatedly asked where they were going, but Ta did not respond, causing her to become scared. She attempted to flee, but Ta caught her and threatened her life before committing the crime. After the assault, he left her at a village intersection near a shop.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for a medical examination, and the case was reported to the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station. The police are currently investigating and tracking down the suspect, known as Ta, to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.