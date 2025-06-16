Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

Community on edge as police hunt suspected predator

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
71 1 minute read
Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Police are actively searching for a man who allegedly lured a 10 year old girl with the promise of buying snacks before assaulting her in a forested area in Khon Kaen province. The incident, reported by the girl’s mother, occurred during the night of June 15.

The investigative team from the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station has been dispatched to examine the case. The suspect, known as Ta, is believed to be around 30 years old. The girl’s mother, a 27 year old referred to as A (a pseudonym), reported that Ta visited her home the night of the incident.

She informed him that she was putting her son to bed, after which he left without displaying any suspicious behaviour. At that time, her daughter was playing with her great-grandmother at a nearby house in the village.

Once her son was asleep, A went to find her daughter but discovered she was missing. Her great-grandmother revealed that Ta had taken the girl from the house. The family then began searching for the child.

The girl returned home on her own during the night, and neighbours informed the family. Initially, the child was too frightened to speak of her ordeal.

However, after being comforted by her mother and great-grandmother, she recounted the incident. She said that Ta had lured her from the house by promising money and snacks, asking her to accompany him to his motorbike to get the money. When they found no money there, he promised to buy snacks instead but led her to a forested area by a cemetery.

As they approached the location, the girl repeatedly asked where they were going, but Ta did not respond, causing her to become scared. She attempted to flee, but Ta caught her and threatened her life before committing the crime. After the assault, he left her at a village intersection near a shop.

Related Articles

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for a medical examination, and the case was reported to the Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station. The police are currently investigating and tracking down the suspect, known as Ta, to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai PM won&#8217;t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin Thailand News

Thai PM won’t dissolve House for political gain, says Anutin

21 minutes ago
King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers Thailand News

King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

41 minutes ago
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket Phuket News

Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

48 minutes ago
Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Warehouse worker dies after fall from mezzanine in Samut Prakan

55 minutes ago
Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected Thailand News

Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

1 hour ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

1 hour ago
Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam Thailand News

Retired Thai nurse loses 12 million baht in romance scam

2 hours ago
Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir Thailand News

Thai man drowns while trying to save pet bird in Chiang Mai reservoir

3 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid Crime News

Bangkok police seize 600,000 meth pills in Nonthaburi raid

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter Crime News

Man arrested in Kalasin for abusing stepdaughter

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

3 hours ago
New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports Crime News

New guidelines allow vehicle seizure for drunk drivers, expert supports

4 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia make conflicting announcements after boundary meeting

4 hours ago
Fire destroys monk&#8217;s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang Thailand News

Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

4 hours ago
Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation Crime News

Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

4 hours ago
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao Thailand News

Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors Crime News

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

5 hours ago
Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case Crime News

Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

5 hours ago
Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces

5 hours ago
Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized

5 hours ago
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

1 day ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x