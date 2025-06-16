Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

Scene sparks renewed calls for improved lighting

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
59 1 minute read
Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A motorbike collided with a pickup truck, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a power pole, resulting in his tragic death. The pickup driver, unaware of the approaching motorbike, heard a loud crash but could not see where the motorbike came from.

Today, June 16, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirote Naebnian, Deputy Inspector at Khlong Luang Police Station, was informed of a big bike accident. The incident occurred on the outbound Phahon Yothin Road’s parallel lane, 50 metres from a petrol station in Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

The police, along with a forensic doctor from Thammasat University Hospital and Poh Teck Tung Foundation officials, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The deceased was identified as 42 year old Jirasak (surname withheld). Nearby, they found a Honda 650cc motorbike with Lop Buri registration, overturned. Approximately 30 metres away, an Isuzu pickup truck with Ayutthaya registration was discovered, its left rear light severely damaged.

Kritsada (surname withheld), the 42 year old pickup driver, shared that he was travelling from the Navanakorn Industrial Estate in the express lane. As he was about to switch to the parallel lane to enter the petrol station, he checked his mirror and saw no vehicles. Suddenly, he heard a loud crash and was unaware of the motorbike’s approach.

After examining the scene, Pol. Lt. Col. Sirote documented the evidence. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation staff transported the deceased to Thammasat University Hospital for further examination. Kritsada was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station for additional questioning, reported KhaoSod.

Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider's tragic death | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fatal crash occurred on May 26 when a car struck a motorcycle, killing two people.

Related Articles

The accident happened at a U-turn near Sam Chuk Temple on Highway 340 in Sam Chuk district, Suphan Buri. The Samerkan Rescue Foundation responded to the call and coordinated with officers from Sam Chuk Police Station to begin an investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case Crime News

Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

16 seconds ago
Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

8 minutes ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces

16 minutes ago
Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized

18 minutes ago
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

20 hours ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

20 hours ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

20 hours ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

22 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

22 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

23 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

23 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

23 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

23 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

23 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

24 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

24 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

1 day ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

1 day ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

2 days ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

2 days ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

2 days ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

2 days ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

2 days ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x