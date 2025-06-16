Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

A motorbike collided with a pickup truck, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a power pole, resulting in his tragic death. The pickup driver, unaware of the approaching motorbike, heard a loud crash but could not see where the motorbike came from.

Today, June 16, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirote Naebnian, Deputy Inspector at Khlong Luang Police Station, was informed of a big bike accident. The incident occurred on the outbound Phahon Yothin Road’s parallel lane, 50 metres from a petrol station in Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

The police, along with a forensic doctor from Thammasat University Hospital and Poh Teck Tung Foundation officials, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The deceased was identified as 42 year old Jirasak (surname withheld). Nearby, they found a Honda 650cc motorbike with Lop Buri registration, overturned. Approximately 30 metres away, an Isuzu pickup truck with Ayutthaya registration was discovered, its left rear light severely damaged.

Kritsada (surname withheld), the 42 year old pickup driver, shared that he was travelling from the Navanakorn Industrial Estate in the express lane. As he was about to switch to the parallel lane to enter the petrol station, he checked his mirror and saw no vehicles. Suddenly, he heard a loud crash and was unaware of the motorbike’s approach.

After examining the scene, Pol. Lt. Col. Sirote documented the evidence. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation staff transported the deceased to Thammasat University Hospital for further examination. Kritsada was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station for additional questioning, reported KhaoSod.

