Sergeant shot dead at resort after winning lottery prize

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A sergeant was fatally shot at a resort, just a day after winning the third prize in the lottery. His mother, in tears, revealed that he had transferred money to her after his win. His personal Mercedes-Benz was still parked outside his room.

Yesterday, August 17, officers from Kabin Buri Police Station in Prachinburi province received a report about a fatal shooting involving a sergeant at a resort in Nong Ki, Kabin Buri district. Investigator Jaturon Sangwansit arrived at the scene alongside Deputy Inspector Roengkrit Rakchat and the investigative team from Kabin Buri Police Station.

The body of the deceased was found in the hotel parking lot, lying face down, shirtless, and wearing black shorts. The deceased was identified as Sergeant Seree, a 36 year old soldier from the Khao Hin Son Development Unit in Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao province.

Nearby, a black Isuzu MU-X SUV with the registration number 5 ขถ 7480 Bangkok, belonging to the resort owner, was parked. Inside the vehicle, two blood-stained tissues were found on the driver’s footwell.

Additionally, the deceased’s bronze Mercedes-Benz C180 with the registration number กม 1817 Chachoengsao was still parked outside his room. The resort’s CCTV cameras had been dismantled, with the cameras left on the ground and the memory cards removed.

The autopsy revealed that the sergeant had been shot with an unknown firearm, with one bullet wound beneath his left ear and another above his left nipple. In his right hand, he clutched what appeared to be a piece of a T-shirt, possibly belonging to the perpetrator. The police will continue their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the shooting, reported KhaoSod.

The sergeant’s mother, 67 year old Chompunut, who came to view her son’s body, lamented his loss.

“Yesterday, my son won third prize in the lottery and transferred the money to me. I don’t know if that’s the reason for this. The perpetrator is someone familiar, they bought the ticket together at the place of the incident. The police have identified the suspect.”

The resort caretaker, Lung Tu, mentioned that he was outside during the incident. He heard two gunshots and upon checking, discovered that someone had been shot dead. The police plan to summon the resort owner for further questioning.