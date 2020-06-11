Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand | The Thaiger

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is proposing that foreign businesspeople be allowed back into Thailand. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says this can be allowed if the government enacts strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring every foreign visitor is tested for the virus 48 hours before landing in Thailand.

“They can be tested again upon arrival and required to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Foreign arrivals will also be prohibited from using public transport.”

A spokesman for the Board of Trade says he expects businesspeople from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to be given the opportunity to enter the country first.

“We also advise the government to let tourists from low-risk countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and China to land in Thailand provided they undergo Covid-19 preventative measures as well.”

The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries says the strengthening baht will not have an impact on the business sector because it’s in line with regional currencies. The baht closed yesterday at 31.15 against the US dollar, which was partly put down to foreign investors making net buys of 859.5 million baht in the stock market and 3 billion in the bonds market.

The Joint Standing Committee is also advising the government to meet and listen to the public’s proposals on economic recovery.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand