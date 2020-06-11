Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand | The Thaiger

Economy
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is proposing that foreign businesspeople be allowed back into Thailand. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says this can be allowed if the government enacts strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring every foreign visitor is tested for the virus 48 hours before landing in Thailand.
“They can be tested again upon arrival and required to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Foreign arrivals will also be prohibited from using public transport.”
A spokesman for the Board of Trade says he expects businesspeople from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to be given the opportunity to enter the country first.
“We also advise the government to let tourists from low-risk countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and China to land in Thailand provided they undergo Covid-19 preventative measures as well.”
The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries says the strengthening baht will not have an impact on the business sector because it’s in line with regional currencies. The baht closed yesterday at 31.15 against the US dollar, which was partly put down to foreign investors making net buys of 859.5 million baht in the stock market and 3 billion in the bonds market.
The Joint Standing Committee is also advising the government to meet and listen to the public’s proposals on economic recovery.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
The director-general of Thailand’s labour department has met with Myanmar’s Ambassador Myo Myint Than to discuss how Thailand can manage the country’s migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government wants Burmese migrant workers to stay in Thailand rather than return to their homeland during the crisis.
Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun explained that many workers have demanded to be allowed to continue working in Thailand, and letting them return to Myanmar would not only risk spreading the virus but also cost money to transport them. let alone the loss in income.
He told the ambassador that allowing them to stay in Thailand, “would alleviate Thai businesses’ worries of a labour shortage.”
“Myanmar officials agreed to the preliminary principles, and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to meet in a video conference. The Thai government is ready to support and facilitate Myanmar labourers who want to be hired.”
Around 1,500 migrant workers per day are reportedly shuffling back across the border, as Thai businesses remain shut down amid the virus crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.
Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.
No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.
Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew
Deputy army chief Nathapol Nakpanit, who is also the deputy of the government’s administrative committee on Covid-19, told the Associated Press this morning the committee has proposed lifting the 11pm-3am curfew for a 15 day trial period. He didn’t give a specific date and spoke in advance of meetings to discuss the anticipated Phase 4 of lifting of restrictions. He stressed that the trial period would be used to see how the situation progressed and monitor the overall state of affairs.
Nathapol says that venues that will be proposed for reopening will need final approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, who will make final announcements and decisions this Friday.
The ban on gatherings, including political gatherings, was also proposed to be removed, so opponents of the Emergency Decree could see that the decree was not political.
He says that decisions on the decree overall will take place next week but stressed that the decree allows for the direct management of the virus situation at a national level, especially important in case of a second wave of cases as more venues reopen. The decree also streamlines the process for quarantine which current laws, like the Communicable Disease Control Act, cannot.
Nathapol indicated that the lifting of the curfew is just a proposal and not yet official. More information is likely today but final announcements are scheduled for Friday.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
