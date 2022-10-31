Crime
A man in South Thailand causes floods by stealing drainage equipment worth 2 million baht
A man in the Trang province of South Thailand has caused floods by stealing public drainage equipment worth 2 million baht, Thai media reported yesterday.
The man, 30 year old Permpol, allegedly stole the equipment in Trang’s main city district. He reportedly stole parts including gears, gate valves, water drainage screws, and panelboards.
Residents complained to Trang police, who gathered evidence pointing to Permpol. The police then arrested Permpol on a road in the Bang Rak sub-district. Permpol had allegedly sold the parts to an antique shop in the sub-district.
After officers questioned Permpol, he reportedly admitted to stealing some, but not all of the parts. Permpol was reportedly high on drugs when the police arrested him. He was taken to the city district police station for further investigation.
Permpol is not the first person in Thailand to have stolen drainage equipment. Back in May, a thief from the northeastern Kalasin province got a taste of his own medicine after he stole a drain cover and proceeded to drive his pickup truck into the open hole.
The man was forced to request help from municipality officers, who instantly recognised him as the thief from CCTV footage, detained him and handed him over to the police.
Time will tell what further details will unfold in Permpol’s case.
