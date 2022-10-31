Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt

Published

 on 

The Thai government is defending its plan to allow foreign investors to buy up to one rai of land after an opposition party claimed that they are “selling off” the country. Foreign land ownership in Thailand comes with strict conditions and the plan will benefit the country’s economy, a government spokesperson said yesterday.

The Cabinet recently voted to allow four groups of foreign investors to buy up to one rai of land and/or property in the kingdom. The plan was met with opposition from the Pheu Thai Party, which claims that ‘selling off’ the country to foreigners will make real estate in Thailand more expensive and inaccessible for Thai citizens.

Yesterday, Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana defended the foreign land ownership plan. Thailand’s land will not be snapped up by foreigners because only four types of foreign investors are eligible to buy land of up to one rai (0.16 hectares).

If they meet all the requirements and already hold a Long Term Resident (LTR) visa in Thailand, four groups of foreigners will be eligible to buy land…

  1. Wealthy foreigners who have at least US$1 million in assets, have a personal income of at least US$80,000 per year for the past two years and invest at least US$500,000 in Thailand.
  2. Foreign retirees older than 50 years old who receive a pension and receive a personal income of at least US$80,000 per year OR an income of at least US$40,000 and an investment in Thailand of at least US$250,000.
  3. Working foreigners who have an annual income of no less than US$80,000 for two years OR have an annual income of at least US$40,000 and graduated with a Masters’ Degree or own intellectual property OR received Series A funding amounting to at least US$1 million OR worked in a company listed in the stock market OR in a company which generated at least US$150 million in revenue in the past three years AND has at least five years work experience.
  4. Foreigners with special skills who have received an annual income of no less than US$80,000 for at least two years, have a work contract in one of the target specialist industries AND have at least five years of relevant experience.

Foreigners from all four groups must have a health insurance policy that covers medical expenses in Thailand of no less than US$50,000 to qualify for foreign land ownership.

If a foreigner withdraws their investment, the land they purchased must be sold. Moreover, foreigners can only buy land in Bangkok, Pattaya, or other “specified residential areas.”

The measure is not new, said the spokesperson. It was put in place after the 1997 ‘Tom Yam Kung’ financial crisis to attract foreigners. But the new legislation is stricter because it limits foreign investors to four target groups, said the spokesperson. The measure will be effective for five years upon its publication in the Royal Gazette.

Therefore, with only some foreigners eligible to buy land, under strict conditions and for a high price, the spokesperson denied claims that new foreign land ownership legislation will increase the price of real estate or leave no land/property left for Thais.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Cqman
2022-10-31 11:43
Yes they are selling it of, that is the point of the new law. To my opinion, no country should allow foreigners to by their land. That is an obvious loss of sovereignty and locals can only suffer from it.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South Korea15 mins ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand37 mins ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damaging parked cars
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket2 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Crime2 hours ago

A man in South Thailand causes floods by stealing drainage equipment worth 2 million baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Malaysia2 hours ago

20 arrested by Muslim officers at Malaysian LGBTQ+ party
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: 130 dead in pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The history of Thailand’s lottery
Crime3 hours ago

Anti-graft agency to seize Joe Ferrari estate
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand hits 7 million international tourists | GMT
Press Room4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
World21 hours ago

Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
Drugs21 hours ago

Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
Crime22 hours ago

13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending