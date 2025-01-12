Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 12, 2025
192 2 minutes read
Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred today, January 12, when a Honda Civic collided with a 10-wheel truck in Kamphaeng Phet province, resulting in the deaths of two individuals from the same family. The accident took place on Phahonyothin Road, where emergency services worked tirelessly to rescue the victims trapped inside the wreckage.

The collision, which happened at the median of the road, involved a silver Honda Civic with the licence plate กจ 4765 from Lopburi colliding with a truck bearing the licence plate 71-3226 from Pathum Thani. The truck’s front wheels crushed the Civic, leaving it severely damaged.

Advertisements

Upon investigation, rescuers discovered three family members trapped inside the Civic: a man between 30 and 40 years old, a woman between 25 and 30 years old, and a three year old girl. Tragically, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the young girl was found to still have a pulse.

Due to the truck’s weight, emergency services faced difficulties extracting the victims, necessitating the use of a crane and hydraulic cutters.

Related Articles

Medical personnel from Khlong Khlung Hospital were on standby to assist as rescue efforts continued for over two hours. Finally, the three year old girl was safely extracted and rushed to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as 34 year old Nattawut Kulbut and 26 year old Fuangfa Nuengphong, were then carefully removed. The injured girl, Kanlayarat, also known as Nong Saya was found in her mother’s embrace with a milk bottle nearby.

Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Car collision

Advertisements

Footage from a dashcam of a pickup truck following the Civic showed the car swerving before losing control and veering into the opposite lane, resulting in a collision with the oncoming truck.

Voraporn, a 47 year old owner of a nearby repair shop, witnessed the incident. Although her shop’s CCTV captured the event, she currently cannot access the footage as her husband, who knows the password, is away. She heard a loud crash and ran outside to find the truck on top of the Civic.

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene, revealing that the family had visited a shopping mall in Kamphaeng Phet city earlier in the day to celebrate National Children’s Day with their daughter. Further investigation revealed a bus ticket to Bangkok among the woman’s belongings, suggesting they may have missed their bus and were attempting to find alternate transportation, reported KhaoSod.

The injured girl remains in critical condition and has been transferred to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital for further treatment. Police are continuing their investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing the truck driver, who is currently receiving medical care at Khlong Khlung Hospital, to determine the cause of the accident.

Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Photographer arrested for obscene content on OnlyFans, earns over 2 million baht Bangkok News

Photographer arrested for obscene content on OnlyFans, earns over 2 million baht

8 hours ago
Man found dead in garden believed to succumb to cold weather Thailand News

Man found dead in garden believed to succumb to cold weather

8 hours ago
Phuket lifts building restriction above 80 metres for hillside development Phuket News

Phuket lifts building restriction above 80 metres for hillside development

9 hours ago
Shocking discovery of newborn&#8217;s body in Lat Krabang dormitory Bangkok News

Shocking discovery of newborn’s body in Lat Krabang dormitory

10 hours ago
Kanchanaburi student faints after cannabis use at school event Thailand News

Kanchanaburi student faints after cannabis use at school event

11 hours ago
Driver shoots woman, takes own life in tragic Pattaya incident Crime News

Driver shoots woman, takes own life in tragic Pattaya incident

11 hours ago
Human skeleton found in Chon Buri suitcase sparks investigation Crime News

Human skeleton found in Chon Buri suitcase sparks investigation

11 hours ago
Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical Road deaths

Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical

11 hours ago
Man arrested in Trang for alleged rape of 17 year old niece-in-law Crime News

Man arrested in Trang for alleged rape of 17 year old niece-in-law

11 hours ago
Thailand braces for temperature drop and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for temperature drop and heavy rain

12 hours ago
Tragic fire claims life of Thai councillor and family Thailand News

Tragic fire claims life of Thai councillor and family

12 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in pickup collision on Soi Nong Ket Yai Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies in pickup collision on Soi Nong Ket Yai

12 hours ago
Thai wildfire at Khao Loi fully contained after week-long battle Thailand News

Thai wildfire at Khao Loi fully contained after week-long battle

12 hours ago
No human metapneumovirus cluster reported in Thailand, say officials Thailand News

No human metapneumovirus cluster reported in Thailand, say officials

13 hours ago
Uyghur detainees in Thailand fear imminent deportation to China Thailand News

Uyghur detainees in Thailand fear imminent deportation to China

13 hours ago
Jomtien Beach bust: 6 arrested for illegal gambling Crime News

Jomtien Beach bust: 6 arrested for illegal gambling

1 day ago
Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items Crime News

Transwoman robbed by teenager in Hua Hin, loses 90k baht items

1 day ago
Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children&#8217;s Day celebrations Economy News

Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children’s Day celebrations

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations Crime News

Kanchanaburi school director cleared of negligence allegations

1 day ago
Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather Crime News

Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather

1 day ago
Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident Crime News

Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident

1 day ago
Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom adds Jurassic fun to Children&#8217;s Day Pattaya News

Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom adds Jurassic fun to Children’s Day

1 day ago
Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video) Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri officers praised for buying food for drunk local (video)

1 day ago
Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat Eastern Thailand News

Wildfire reignites, threatening homes and resorts in Korat

1 day ago
Bangkok raid uncovers SMS scam targeting 30,000 phone users Bangkok News

Bangkok raid uncovers SMS scam targeting 30,000 phone users

1 day ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 12, 2025
192 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Shocking discovery of newborn&#8217;s body in Lat Krabang dormitory

Shocking discovery of newborn’s body in Lat Krabang dormitory

10 hours ago
Kanchanaburi student faints after cannabis use at school event

Kanchanaburi student faints after cannabis use at school event

11 hours ago
Driver shoots woman, takes own life in tragic Pattaya incident

Driver shoots woman, takes own life in tragic Pattaya incident

11 hours ago
Human skeleton found in Chon Buri suitcase sparks investigation

Human skeleton found in Chon Buri suitcase sparks investigation

11 hours ago