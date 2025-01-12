Tragic crash in Kamphaeng Phet claims two lives, child critical

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred today, January 12, when a Honda Civic collided with a 10-wheel truck in Kamphaeng Phet province, resulting in the deaths of two individuals from the same family. The accident took place on Phahonyothin Road, where emergency services worked tirelessly to rescue the victims trapped inside the wreckage.

The collision, which happened at the median of the road, involved a silver Honda Civic with the licence plate กจ 4765 from Lopburi colliding with a truck bearing the licence plate 71-3226 from Pathum Thani. The truck’s front wheels crushed the Civic, leaving it severely damaged.

Upon investigation, rescuers discovered three family members trapped inside the Civic: a man between 30 and 40 years old, a woman between 25 and 30 years old, and a three year old girl. Tragically, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the young girl was found to still have a pulse.

Due to the truck’s weight, emergency services faced difficulties extracting the victims, necessitating the use of a crane and hydraulic cutters.

Medical personnel from Khlong Khlung Hospital were on standby to assist as rescue efforts continued for over two hours. Finally, the three year old girl was safely extracted and rushed to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as 34 year old Nattawut Kulbut and 26 year old Fuangfa Nuengphong, were then carefully removed. The injured girl, Kanlayarat, also known as Nong Saya was found in her mother’s embrace with a milk bottle nearby.

Footage from a dashcam of a pickup truck following the Civic showed the car swerving before losing control and veering into the opposite lane, resulting in a collision with the oncoming truck.

Voraporn, a 47 year old owner of a nearby repair shop, witnessed the incident. Although her shop’s CCTV captured the event, she currently cannot access the footage as her husband, who knows the password, is away. She heard a loud crash and ran outside to find the truck on top of the Civic.

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene, revealing that the family had visited a shopping mall in Kamphaeng Phet city earlier in the day to celebrate National Children’s Day with their daughter. Further investigation revealed a bus ticket to Bangkok among the woman’s belongings, suggesting they may have missed their bus and were attempting to find alternate transportation, reported KhaoSod.

The injured girl remains in critical condition and has been transferred to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital for further treatment. Police are continuing their investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing the truck driver, who is currently receiving medical care at Khlong Khlung Hospital, to determine the cause of the accident.