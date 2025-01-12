Thailand braces for temperature drop and heavy rain

Picture courtesy of Mike Anderson, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its ninth announcement, warning of a temperature drop between January 12 and 13 in northern and northeastern Thailand, with the mercury expected to fall by 3 degrees Celsius. Bangkok is also anticipated to experience a 2 degree Celsius decrease, accompanied by heavy rain in some areas and high sea waves.

The announcement, made on January 12 by Sukanyanee Yawinyan, Director-General of the TMD, highlights a strong high-pressure system or cold air mass, from China that has extended over Thailand and the South China Sea. This weather pattern is causing temperatures to drop with increased wind strength.

Advertisements

The northern and northeastern regions will see a decrease of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, while the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region will experience a reduction of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the cooler weather and remain vigilant against potential fire hazards resulting from dry and windy conditions.

In the south, a strong northeastern monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy rain to certain areas in the lower part of the region. The Gulf of Thailand is experiencing strong winds, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 4 metres and over 4 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The Andaman Sea is also facing waves of 1 to 2 metres and 2 to 3 metres offshore, with higher waves in stormy areas. Residents on the southeastern coast are advised to be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore.

Mariners should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. It is recommended that seafarers in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea refrain from leaving the shore until January 13, reported KhaoSod.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with announcements from the TMD, which can be accessed on their website at www.tmd.go.th or by contacting 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours. This announcement was made today, January 12, at 5am, with the next update scheduled for January 12 at 5 pm.

Advertisements