Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

A 49 year old man was arrested in Surat Thani after being accused of sexually assaulting his wife’s 13 year old niece.

The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Surat Thani Provincial Court on February 2, 2024. The suspect, Samphan, allegedly took advantage of his wife’s night shifts at a hospital to commit the assaults, threatening the girl not to disclose the incidents.

The events reportedly occurred in 2023, when Samphan lived with his partner in Khun Thale subdistrict, where her niece, referred to as Ji, was also residing. The assaults allegedly happened repeatedly until the young victim confided in her aunt, leading to a police report being filed at Khun Thale Police Station.

After learning about the impending legal action, Samphan attempted to flee and hide in various provinces. However, law enforcement later discovered that he had returned to Surat Thani, resulting in his capture.

During questioning, Samphan partially denied the accusations, claiming a consensual relationship with the niece. The police, however, remained unconvinced and proceeded to charge him, handing him over to Khun Thale Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a debauched Thai guy is on the run after raping his stepdaughter and physically beating her when she refused to participate in a threesome with him and her biological mother.

The 19 year old victim and her mother met with social media star Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet on May 6 to seek help. The mother alleged that her daughter had been sexually assaulted, physically abused, and threatened with blackmail by her husband since she was a child.

The woman stated that she had been aware of her daughter’s suffering for more than a year but her daughter refused to take action against the suspect out of embarrassment and fear of blackmail.

She claimed that the final straw was her husband’s insistence that she allow him to accept her daughter as another wife. He also attempted sexual intercourse with her daughter in front of her in an attempt to form a threesome.