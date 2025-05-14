Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

Furious teens launch mob attack after parking fee sparks late-night showdown

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
68 1 minute read
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht
Picture of mechanic fighting off attack courtesy of Pattaya News

A Pattaya mechanic was left bloodied and bruised after a gang of angry teens stormed his workshop and beat him senseless, all over a 100-baht parking fee.

The shocking attack happened yesterday, May 13, at 1pm, when police were called to a motorcycle repair shop on Soi Khao Noi, near the railway in Chon Buri province. Responding officers found 27 year old Woramet Nilket with a head wound and multiple bruises after a group of around 10 teenagers allegedly launched the vicious assault.

The repair shop was left in chaos, with tools and equipment scattered and smashed, as the teen thugs fled before police arrived.

Woramet explained the bizarre build-up to the brawl with a Pattaya News reporter.

Related Articles

The drama began the night before, on May 12, when two teenagers arrived after hours, pushing a broken-down motorbike. Despite being closed, Woramet let them leave the bike overnight for inspection the next day.

The next morning, the bike’s owner called and was told the shop wasn’t open yet. Instead of waiting, the teens retrieved the bike and took it to another shop nearby.

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht | News by Thaiger
Pictures of assault scene courtesy of Pattaya News

Woramet then requested a 100-baht parking fee, which sparked a heated row.

That afternoon, revenge came swiftly, Woramet said.

“Around 10 of them came back, including the bike’s owner. They rushed into the shop and attacked me together. I had no chance to defend myself.”

Luckily, the entire mob assault was caught on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for police.

Investigators reviewed footage showing the original visit at 10.39pm on May 12, where a teen in a white shirt spoke with Woramet’s girlfriend before leaving with a mate on another bike.

Then, at 1.09pm the next day, the same teen returned with reinforcements and launched the attack.

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht | News by Thaiger

Police say both male and female teens were involved, and identities are now being confirmed. Officers have advised Woramet to file a formal complaint to press charges.

Locals have called for tougher crackdowns on youth gangs in Pattaya, with the incident fuelling fears over rising teen violence and the breakdown of respect for small business owners.

As one resident put it: “Getting jumped for 100 baht? What kind of world are we living in?”

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

6 seconds ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

9 minutes ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

17 minutes ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

26 minutes ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

43 minutes ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

51 minutes ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter Thailand News

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai massage parlour busted for illegal activities Crime News

Chiang Rai massage parlour busted for illegal activities

1 hour ago
Phuket red mist: Daft foreign tourist climbs traffic light to go green Phuket News

Phuket red mist: Daft foreign tourist climbs traffic light to go green

1 hour ago
Escaped Thai prisoner recaptured after 50,000 baht reward offered Crime News

Escaped Thai prisoner recaptured after 50,000 baht reward offered

2 hours ago
High stakes: Teesside teen busted in US cannabis smuggle shock Thailand News

High stakes: Teesside teen busted in US cannabis smuggle shock

2 hours ago
Bomb attack injures two officers in Pattani&#8217;s Yaring district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures two officers in Pattani’s Yaring district

2 hours ago
Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host Thailand News

Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host

2 hours ago
Brace yourself: It’s a &#8216;rai-ny&#8217; day forecast for 46 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Brace yourself: It’s a ‘rai-ny’ day forecast for 46 Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Audit and buried: Bangkok earthquake horror sparks 17 arrest bids Bangkok News

Audit and buried: Bangkok earthquake horror sparks 17 arrest bids

3 hours ago
Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production Thailand News

Family of 11 under scrutiny for alleged incest and porn production

19 hours ago
Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri Road deaths

Strong wind topples tree onto motorcyclist in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket Phuket News

Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket

19 hours ago
Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother Thailand News

Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

19 hours ago
Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht Crime News

Call centre scam costs elderly woman 760,000 baht

20 hours ago
Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment Property News

Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment

20 hours ago
China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon Phuket News

China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon

20 hours ago
Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces Thailand News

Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces

20 hours ago
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

20 hours ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

2 days ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

4 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

4 days ago
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x