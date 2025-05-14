Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

A Pattaya mechanic was left bloodied and bruised after a gang of angry teens stormed his workshop and beat him senseless, all over a 100-baht parking fee.

The shocking attack happened yesterday, May 13, at 1pm, when police were called to a motorcycle repair shop on Soi Khao Noi, near the railway in Chon Buri province. Responding officers found 27 year old Woramet Nilket with a head wound and multiple bruises after a group of around 10 teenagers allegedly launched the vicious assault.

The repair shop was left in chaos, with tools and equipment scattered and smashed, as the teen thugs fled before police arrived.

Woramet explained the bizarre build-up to the brawl with a Pattaya News reporter.

The drama began the night before, on May 12, when two teenagers arrived after hours, pushing a broken-down motorbike. Despite being closed, Woramet let them leave the bike overnight for inspection the next day.

The next morning, the bike’s owner called and was told the shop wasn’t open yet. Instead of waiting, the teens retrieved the bike and took it to another shop nearby.

Woramet then requested a 100-baht parking fee, which sparked a heated row.

That afternoon, revenge came swiftly, Woramet said.

“Around 10 of them came back, including the bike’s owner. They rushed into the shop and attacked me together. I had no chance to defend myself.”

Luckily, the entire mob assault was caught on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for police.

Investigators reviewed footage showing the original visit at 10.39pm on May 12, where a teen in a white shirt spoke with Woramet’s girlfriend before leaving with a mate on another bike.

Then, at 1.09pm the next day, the same teen returned with reinforcements and launched the attack.

Police say both male and female teens were involved, and identities are now being confirmed. Officers have advised Woramet to file a formal complaint to press charges.

Locals have called for tougher crackdowns on youth gangs in Pattaya, with the incident fuelling fears over rising teen violence and the breakdown of respect for small business owners.

As one resident put it: “Getting jumped for 100 baht? What kind of world are we living in?”