Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
A 44 year old man has been arrested in the northern province of Sukothai, after claiming to be a pilot with the Royal Thai Air Force and cheating his girlfriend out of 800,000 baht. Thai Residents reports that the man, named only as Prapol, denies all the charges against him.
The victim, named only as Miss A, says she met Prapol online, where he claimed he was working in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima as an air force pilot. She says he would frequently send pictures of himself sitting in a plane and she had no cause to doubt him. The pair embarked on a long-distance relationship and rarely met, due to working in different provinces.
Miss A adds that over time, Prapol confided that he was having some financial problems due to his mother being unwell. She says she felt sorry for her boyfriend and granted his request to borrow some money. In total, she made more than 300 transfers to his account, amounting to around 800,000 baht.
By the end of last year, the penny began to drop, and Miss A started to suspect Prapol was not who he said he was. She did some investigating and discovered there was no pilot with his name in the Royal Thai Air Force. After she filed a police complaint, investigating officers arrested Prapol in Sukothai. He is now awaiting prosecution on fraud charges.
Crime
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.
It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.
Crime
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
A 63 year old Chiang Mai woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband because she wanted his life insurance payout. Bualoi Tala is also being investigated for her alleged involvement in other possible murders after a number of people died after being poisoned and Bualoi received payouts from their life insurance policies.
Police say that 58 year old Anan Thongmarn, Bualoi’s ex-husband, was killed last week. His neck and face had been slashed. The alleged hitman, 48 year old Pankaew KhanKaew, has confessed to the murder, according to police. Phone records trace back to Bualoi, and police say they believe the woman hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband so she could claim the death benefit in the insurance policy valued at hundreds of thousands of baht, according to the Nation Thailand.
Bualoi told police she didn’t want her ex-husband to die, she just wanted him to be hurt really bad. She told police she offered PanKaew 40,000 baht to kill her ex-husband was just a “joke,” she just wanted him to maim her husband.
Police are investigating 6 other possible homicide cases where Bualoi was listed as a beneficiary for the deceased mens’ life insurance policies. Police say the victims were all poisoned and Bualoi received life insurance benefits following their deaths.
Crime
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
Attackers of a hospital’s emergency ward in July have received prison sentences from the Samut Prakan Court. The 2 men attacked medical staffat the emergency ward at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district, south of Bangkok, on the night of July 19. The incidents were due to 2 rival gangs fighting with members showing up at the hospital after fellow members were injured.
22 year old Ratchapong Wassana was stabbed in the chest and seriously injured in the gang fight. He was rushed to Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital, just a few kilometres away from Muangsamut Hospital, where 2 rival gang members were hospitalised after the same fight. At 6pm, around 20 men arrived at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital, where they were told by doctors that Ratchapong had died.
One of those men charged at a female doctor who was performing CPR on another patient and hit her, believing that she was too slow to save Ratchapol’s life. Another man hit a hospital staff member and hurt him as well.
The group of men then went to Muangsamut Hospital, and forced their way into the emergency ward. They attacked the hospitalised gang member’s friends, destroying equipment and furniture, according to police reports. The Samut Prakarn Court sentenced the 2 men to 4 years and 6 months, and 4 years respectively to prison. However, since the men confessed to the charges, their sentences were reduced to 2 years and 3 months, and 2 years respectively.
As for the other gang members, their court case verdicts are still pending.
