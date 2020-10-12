4 Burmese men arrested after crossing Moei River to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
4 Burmese men arrested after crossing Moei River to Thailand
Tak border patrols have arrested 4 Burmese men who allegedly waded across the Moei River, crossing the natural border into Thailand illegally. Border officials have tightened their patrol since Myanmar reported a second wave of Covid-19 cases in August, and even more after this past weekend when 3 Burmese truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19 after entering Thailand through the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint.
On early Monday morning, border patrol hiding in the forest in Tak’s Mae Sot district spotted the 4 Burmese men allegedly crossing the natural border into Thailand. The men, ages 24, 29, 50 and 55, were all arrested for entering Thailand illegally. They also tested positive for illegal drugs and were charged with drug use.
Local villagers gathered yesterday in front of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge border checkpoint and called on the local government to close the border. Over the weekend, 3 truck drivers crossing through the checkpoint tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent back to Myawaddy town. 73 people who came in contact with the drivers tested negative for the virus, health officials say. The deputy provincial governor then banned Burmese cargo vehicles from entering the Mae Sot border town.
Myanmar reported a surge of coronavirus cases in mid-August, with most of the outbreak concentrated in the Yangon region and the Rakhine state on the country’s western coast. With cases now in Myanmar border districts, Thai authorities have increased patrol and some border districts have blocked natural border crossings with barbed wire.
Myanmar now has 27,974 reported Covid-19 cases with 646 deaths and 9,742 recoveries, according to Worldometer. Cases continue to rise. Yesterday, Myanmar health authorities confirmed 1,910 new Covid-19 cases.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Daily Thai TV News, with all the latest updates. Posted around 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”
Human rights lawyer and protest leader, Arnon Nampa, says political activists seeking to oust the current Thai government are “in it for the long haul”.
The leader of the People’s Group (formerly the Free People movement) says protesters will gather at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on this Wednesday before proceeding to, as they say it, surround Government House. There, he says they will set up camp, possibly for at least a month, to maintain pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
There has been no response from government officials or police about the group’s proposed ‘camping’ campaign.
Speaking at another anti-government rally in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Arnon said his group’s finances are now strong enough to support a sustained gathering at Government House.
Meanwhile, Thammasat university students are asking that classes be cancelled for 3 days so students can take part in the rallies.
Government refloats the idea of a land bridge
Now today’s main story, and the deputy government spokeswoman says the government is still mulling the idea of a land bridge between the southern provinces of Ranong and Chumphon. The project would connect the Gulf of Thailand directly with the Andaman Sea, to better connect Middle Eastern and European oil producers with importers and manufacturers in Japan, South Korea and China.
Currently shipping from the two parts of the world needs to detour down the Mallacca Straits and swing around Singapore before continuing their journeys northward again. The land bridge would provide a more direct route but needs infrastructure for cargo to pass across the Malay Peninsula, aka. the Isthmus of Kra.
The land bridge would consist of a 130 kilometre motorway and a 2-track railway between the provinces of Chumphon and Ranong. These would connect deep-sea ports in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, reducing the current shipping travel time via Singapore, by 2 days.
The land bridge is a replacement proposal for the much-discussed Kra Canal which would have been a canal cutting across the Peninsula from around Krabi to the Gulf of Thailand, much like the Panama Canal.
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment
The reviving of the proposal comes not he same day a new “Thai Bridge” is being floated that would connect Pattaya to Hua Hin, an estimated 900 billion baht investment.
The bridge would join other Eastern Economic Corridor mega-projects, like the high speed rail that will link the major airports in Bangkok… Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport and U-Tapao Airport (south of Pattaya).
The around 100 kilometre bridge would connect Pattaya (actually likely to be just south of Pattaya in Sattahip),to Hua Hin , and would more broadly connect Chon Buri to many provinces in the South.
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
A 63 year old Chiang Mai woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband because she wanted his life insurance payout.
The woman is also being investigated for her alleged involvement in 6 other possible murders after a number of people died after being poisoned, and the same woman received payouts from their life insurance policies as well. Sort of incriminating evidence really.
Police say that the woman’s 58 year old deceased husband was killed last week. His neck and face had been slashed. The alleged hitman, a 48 year old, confessed to the murder. Now the woman has confessed to police she didn’t want her ex-husband to die, she just wanted him to be hurt really bad.
Another 6 men have been poisoned where the same woman was listed as a beneficiary for the deceased mens’ life insurance policies.
Woman arrested for allegedly scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A Thai woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas.
After collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services”, the more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but says he has nothing to do with his wife’s alleged crimes.
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s long-suffering national carrier is trying to slash even more costs by offering staff early retirement or unpaid leave to remaining staff.
The national airlines’ acting president says 80% of the airline’s employees have agreed to salary cuts and unpaid leave, adding that their support means the company can survive until the end of the year. However, he points out that, without taking further steps, the airline is unlikely to survive 2021, particularly with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating.
Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision
A broken crossing signal led to the fatal collision yesterday where a charter bus collided with a cargo train. The incident killed 18 bus passengers and injuring 44.
Economy
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
With debt relief measures set to expire this month, Thailand’s financial trouble brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic might be worse that the 1997 Asian financial crisis, known in Thailand as the Tom Yam Kung crisis, according to the Bangkok Commercial Asset Management.
The 1997 Asian financial crisis started in Thailand with the financial collapse of the Thai baht after the Thai government was forced to float the baht due to lack of foreign currency to support its currency peg to the U.S. dollar.
Thailand’s booming economy came to a halt amid massive layoffs. The baht devalued swiftly and lost more than half of its value. The baht reached its lowest point of 56 units to the U.S. dollar in January 1998. The Thai stock market dropped 75%. Finance One, the largest Thai finance company until then, collapsed. – Wikapedia
A major issue is non-performing loans, or NPLs, which are loans that are more than 90 days overdue, the firm’s chairperson Bunyong Visatemongkolchai says. The NPLs make up 500 billion baht, or 3.05% of the total credit in the system, he says.
Relief measures like debt reduction and debt restructuring were first put in place by the Bank of Thailand in April to aid businesses battered by the pandemic, but the programme is set to end this month and NPLs are expected to increase.
Bunyong estimates that 20% of registered debt would become NPLs, increasing the loans from 500 billion baht to 2 trillion baht, similar to the total NPL in 1997.
Since the pandemic, special mention loans have doubled, increasing from last year’s 5 billion baht to this year’s 10 billion baht, according to the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand. These loans, which are more than 30 days, but less than 90 days overdue, are expected to turn into NPLs, adding up to 3 billion baht, according to the bank’s president.
A “vicious cycle” could occur if loans to small and medium sized enterprises become NPLs, a source from the Finance Ministry told the Bangkok Post in an earlier report.
The management firm says financial institutions will not go bankrupt as easily as in 1997 as they have a reserve fund to deal with potential economic problems.
Thailand
UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok
A broken crossing signal led to the fatal collision yesterday, where a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44. Officials from the department as well as the State Railway of Thailand governor visited the site after the accident and say the broken crossing signal “contributed to the fatal incident”.
The bus was carrying dozens of factory workers to a Buddhist merit-making ceremony when it crossed the railway track and was struck, at speed, by the freight train. The bus appears to be meandering across the crossing, oblivious to the approaching locomotive when the train smashes into the front of the bus, swinging it around and dragging it along the track, stripping off the roof of the bus, until it fell onto its side.
The crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, also had no boom gate to block traffic from crossing, another factor in the cause of the incident, according to the department. Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut.
In an earlier report, the provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond said the crossing has an alarm, but there was no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming. Whether or not the alarm or warning for the approaching train was working, has not yet been clarified.
“The province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility. Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again.”
Video of the horrific incident will be part of today’s Thailand News Today (uploaded at 5pm Thai time).
