Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions | The Thaiger

Crime
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.
It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.
Protests
Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest
With the next pro-democracy protest planned for this Wednesday, students are asking Thammasat University officials to cancel classes for 3 days so the students can take part in the rally.
The rally is expected to start at 2pm on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, not far from the University’s Tha Prachan Campus, but no end time has been announced. The Thammasat University Student Union issued a statement today asking for classes to be cancelled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Tomorrow is a public holiday around Thailand commemorating the passing of the much-loved King Bhumibol, Rama 9, who died on October 13 after years of poor health.
Protesters will gather at the monument on Ratchadomnoen Avenue and march to the Government House to again call on the removal of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as an end to the military-run government and a new charter, according to activist leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa.
Wednesday marks the anniversary of the 1973 Thai uprising which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. That event, and the 3 years of political unrest following, culminated in the Thammasat University Massacre in October 1976.
Police have been preparing for the protest saying they plan to deploy around 3,000 police officers to “keep the peace.”
Protests
Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”
Human rights lawyer and protest leader, Arnon Nampa, says political activists seeking to oust the current Thai government are “in it for the long haul”. The leader of the People’s Group (formerly the Free People movement) says protesters will gather at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Wednesday (October 14), before proceeding to Government House. There, he says they will set up camp, possibly for at least a month, to maintain pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
There has been no response from government officials or police about the group’s proposed ‘camping’ campaign.
Speaking at another anti-government rally in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Arnon said his group’s finances are now strong enough to support a sustained gathering at Government House. Wednesday’s rally is expected to last at least 7 days, possibly longer. Activists are calling for major change, with the dissolution of parliament, fresh elections, and a re-write of the constitution, among the demands outlined in a controversial 10-point manifesto that also calls for reform of Thailand’s Monarchy.
It is the last demand in particular that has outraged royalists, with one member of the Senate Committee on the Protection of the Monarchy, Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, condemning the protesters’ demands.
“They don’t care about the feeling of tens of millions of Thais who have had to endure their abusive and offensive content.”
Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post, the police have been asked to avoid resorting to force on Wednesday, with checkpoints being created to ensure those attending are not carrying weapons. According to officials, the protesters have so far not requested permission to hold the gathering.
Yesterday it was reported that a motorcade accompanying HM The King, attending a graduation ceremony, is likely to coincide with some of the rally’s activities. Police have warned protesters not to get in the way of the motorcade.
Environment
Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll
Bangkok residents are largely unsatisfied with the floodwater management in the capital, according to a recent poll. The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll on October 6-7 with 1,322 respondents from various levels of education and occupations.
Almost 60% of people say they are not satisfied with 33% of those saying poor preparation and flood management contributed to the dissatisfaction. Almost 27% say they are totally dissatisfied because the BMA was very slow to drain floodwaters, leaving some areas flooded for extended periods of time.
However, almost 31% say they were “quite satisfied” with the BMA’s preparations with 9% being “very satisfied” as they reported some areas were not flooded at all. 40% of respondents said they are confident in the BMA’s flood prevention strategy while a majority, 59% said they are not.
