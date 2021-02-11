Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
A 25 year old man has been arrested in the eastern town of Si Racha, after he allegedly confessed to killing his 1 year old step-daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. The Pattaya News reports that Worakit Jitprasong told police he didn’t mean to kill the child, only to stop her crying.
PHOTO: www.komchadluek.net
Officers who arrived at the property in the sub-district of Bang Phra found the heavily bruised body of the baby and believe she died at least an hour before they got there. The baby’s mother, Warangkana Kietprasong, was crying by her daughter’s body. It’s understood she told police that her husband, Worakit, step-father to the baby, had jealous tendencies and had accused her of being involved with another man.
“I have lived with my new husband Worakit Jitprasong for a year. I had a daughter with my ex-husband. Worakit has been jealous lately and accused me that I was having a relationship with another man. He started to assault me in a fit of rage. My daughter started crying which made him angrier and he began to hit her as well. My daughter did not survive his blows as he kept hitting her due to being furious that she would not stop crying.”
Meanwhile, in his statement to police, Worakit has reportedly admitted to killing the baby, but says it was not intentional.
“The baby kept looking at me and would not stop crying despite me warning many times to stop. That made me enraged. I didn’t mean to kill the child, I only wanted her to stop crying.”
The man has been taken into custody on charges of murdering a minor.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Police raided a bar in Chon Buri and arrested 28 people for allegedly violating disease control measures. The bar was open past 11pm, the closing time for entertainment venues under emergency control measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Police raided the bar around 1am after a call from a local resident.
Along with the bar owner, 8 employees and 19 customers were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree. Police warn that they will do more raids and venue inspections in the future, adding that the closing time order will be strictly enforced, especially during the Chinese New Year on Friday.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Pattaya police say 200 people have filed complaints after losing money to the dodgy online money-making app by “SPM Shopping Mall,” which appears to be a huge pyramid scheme. This week alone, 70 people, Thai nationals and foreigners, filed complaints with Pattaya City Police. Officers suspect around 10,000 people in Thailand fell victim to the scam, losing millions of baht altogether.
In reports filed with Pattaya police, victims say the suspects advertised the online investments on LINE and Facebook groups, as well as in comments made on Facebook. Victims say they had to make a minimum investment of 500 baht, according to the Pattaya News. A source told The Thaiger that the scheme entices people to make an investment with the promise of a 3-fold profit within 10 to 14 days.
The victims were asked to rate items in an online shopping mall by “clicking” on the item as a positive rating and they would be rewarded based on the number of “clicks” and the money invested, a source told The Thaiger. The more money invested, the more opportunities to “click” items.
The Pattaya News says victims had to play and watch online advertisements around 60 times and were apparently supposed to earn a 6% gain from their initial investment. Some victims say they invested up to a million baht, Pattaya News says.
When the money transfers did not go through as promised, victims attempted to contact the admin in their LINE chat group, but no one got a reply, a source told The Thaiger.
More than 28 LINE chat groups have been reported as well as various websites linked to the “SPM Shopping Mall.” The domains were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and December 2020 under the name Xiao Dong Gan, according to a source. The first domain was hosted by a server in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, the source says.
Here are some of the domains for the “SPM Shopping Mall”…
1: https://spm.baironghj.com
2: https://spm.diyinobuone.com
3:https://spm.klayky.com/
4: https://shoppingmall.ubsguoji.com
5: https://shoppingmall1.klayky.com
6: http://shoppingmall.diyinobuone.com
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
A 23 year old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station station in Suphan Buri. The 53 year old police officer, who was wearing civilian clothes, had approached a group who were drinking outside the PTT station, telling them to turn down the music and advising them to go home, a witness says. While the officer was talking to the group, a man walked behind the officer and shot him in the neck, the witness says.
After reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area, police tracked down Sitthiphong Jasa-ard and arrested him at an apartment in the Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district. Police also seized a .38 handgun. Sitthiphong faces charges of murder, possession of an unregistered firearm and bringing a firearm to a public place without a proper reason.
Police say 3 other people at the scene turned themselves in to police.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
