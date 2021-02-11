Top travel destinations grapple with re-opening during the pandemic | The Thaiger

Thailand
Top travel destinations grapple with re-opening during the pandemic
Tourism, not only in Thailand, but all over the world, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Hotels shut down. Tour companies closed. Airplanes grounded. Millions lost their jobs.
Before diving into Thailand’s tourism situation, here’s a quick look at what’s going on in some of the world’s top tourist spots…
DUBAI
Dubai, with its huge chunks of expats and visitors, bit the bullet late last year to re-open for tourism and international visitors, while in Europe, the UK and America, the virus raged as the northern winter set in.
The bustling city, which before the 70s was just a sandy coastal fishing port, has exploded into being a sparkling attraction for tourists. Over the past few months it’s provided a realistic escape from Europe, the few adventurous travellers trying to escape the brutal winter and strict coronavirus lockdowns. It helped that Emirates Airline was still providing services from most of the major hubs in Europe.
But as tens of thousands of visitors flocked there to escape the cold, Covid-19 inevitably followed, despite precautions aimed at limiting its spread. Cases began to soar, nearly quadrupling since last November.
In January, the UAE saw cases rise by 80,000 to more than 290,000… more than 4,000 infections a day being reported, putting their hospitals under strain.
Back in November, influencers were paid to post photos of the sun-soaked beaches and long hot days. If you still had time, could travel, had disposable income and the desire, Dubai was an attractive magnet.
But with a recent UK travel ban effectively cutting off what in December had become the world’s busiest air route, Dubai’s openness is now facing enormous challenges, a situation that’s prompted a swift rethink of the UAE’s Covid-19 measures.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce says… “we approach things in a very measured fashion, but it’s our philosophy that we should work through this pandemic.”
MALDIVES
The Maldives are another example where they threw caution to the wind and re-opened for tourists late last year, with minimal restrictions. The needs of the heavily tourist-based economy outweighed the public health risks. There too, there’s been a spike in new Covid infection and deaths over the past month.
COSTA RICA
In Costa Rica, after reaching a peak of 10-20 deaths from the coronavirus in September last year, the rate has continued unabated since, although there has been a very gradual decrease in the number of new infections. But the tourist numbers are still well below pre-covid times. In 2019 Costa Rica had just over 3 million visitors. Last year the Central American country hosted just a million visitors, the vast majority in the first quarter of 2020, before the shutters came down on borders around the world.
Since re-opening some 75,000 tourists visited Costa Rica in December, down 80% for the year before. But officials say they’re determined to keep the country open, hoping to be magnet for any of the handful of world travellers.
BALI
Right now there’s no official lockdown in Bali or Indonesia. But cases in the South East Asian country are soaring… during January there were 12-14,000 new infections reported every day. World health officials suspect the number is probably a lot higher.
In Bali, you must wear mask outside. Markets have to close at 11pm. And, besides, there are no direct international flights into Bali at the moment and the Indonesian government has stopped issuing any visas at this time, whether for business or tourism.
THAILAND
In Thailand, the gravity of the impact on the country’s tourist sector appears to have eventually sunk in. After a year of hubris that the world’s tourists were ready to burst through Thailand’s doors, even the perennially-positive TAT governor Yuttthasak Suphasorn admitted that it will be another 2-3 years before any semblance of a tourism industry returns.
His comments were made at the same time as industry leaders urge the Thai government to save what is left of the shattered tourism sector, before it is too late and there is literally nothing for foreign tourists to return to.
It was only 2 months ago that the Minister for Tourism and Sport announced Thailand could look forward to 10 million visitors in 2021. In January he casually carved that prediction in half to just 5 million. A realistic prediction would be more like 500,000… but even that will require a few things falling in Thailand’s favour in short order…
Large scale vaccination of its population, and a quick improvement in the world’s infection rate and re-opening of other country’s borders.
For the latter, it’s just impossible to track Covid-19 trends, especially as we’re now seeing new variants of the virus popping up, challenging earlier treatment regimes and the possible effectiveness of the current vaccines rolling out around the world.
For the former, the vacillation of the Thai government, and the inability to announce firm starting dates for widespread vaccination, make local predictions about re-opening impossible.
Every week there’s a new announcement about a new program, vaccine passports, a new batch of alleged vaccines just about to land on Thailand’s shores. The travel and hospitality industry jump on these scraps of information and write long essays about the imminent return of tourists to Thailand, only to have to eat their words days after when the government’s promises evaporate, again.
The 2021 Chinese Year will come and go, a purely domestic celebration this year. The next hope is Songkran, the biggest annual movement of Thais as they celebrate the Thai New Year. That will also be another purely domestic affair but, hopefully, the local Covid situation will have settled down enough so that, at least, Thais will be able to freely travel on buses and planes to head home and go on a short holiday.
But the TAT Governor has guarded any predictions for the next few years with a warning for everyone in Thailand’s tourism industry. In three words he made it abundantly clear that the road ahead remains rocky… he said…. “Grit your teeth”.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trials of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine to begin next month
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says the first stage of human trials of a locally-produced vaccine will get underway next month. The jab is a joint collaboration between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine of Mahidol University. It’s understood the vaccine has performed satisfactorily in animal testing, showing an ability to stimulate immunity.
Pannee Pitisutthitgan from the Tropical Medicine Department says human trials will take place in 3 stages. Phase 1 will involve 210 volunteers and will be conducted over 2 months, to determine the ideal dosage. In phase 2, researchers will trial 2 of the most effective dosages on 250 participants, with the aim of gaining enough data to move to phase 3 by the end of 2021.
Once the vaccine has successfully completed all 3 phases, the vaccine manufacturers will seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration and, once that has been granted, the jab will go into production locally.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Kiatipoom Wongrachit from the Public Health Ministry, says the GPO is very experienced in the production of flu vaccines and is collaborating with Mahidol University’s Faculty of Tropical Medicine, with support from the US-based Program for Appropriate Technology in Health.
Meanwhile, Veerapong Poomirattanaprapin, from the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, says his department has more than 30 years’ experience in testing various vaccines, including those used against bird flu, dengue fever, cervical cancer, HIV, and the seasonal flu. He adds that the Thai volunteers in next month’s trials will be either given the vaccine or a placebo. Those who show positive results will also take part in phase 2 trials.
Protests
Pro-democracy groups vow to intensify rallies in 2021, aim for 2 million protesters a day
Pro-democracy activists have pledged to continue and increase their protest action this year, aiming for 2 million protesters a day. The Bangkok Post reports that protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka “Rung”, confirmed the intention yesterday, a day after 4 fellow activists were denied bail by the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Around 1,000 protesters gathered at the Pathumwan intersection in the capital calling for the release of Anon Nampa, Parit Chiwarak, Patiwat Saraiyaem, and Somyot Prueksakasemsuk.
They also reiterated the 3 key demands they’ve been pushing for since anti-government protests began in July 2020: the resignation of the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, a re-write of the Constitution, and reform of the Monarchy.
Protesters booed police officers and beat pots and pans, in a nod to a Burmese belief that banging pots will dispel evil spirits. Prominent pro-democracy activist Panupong Jadnok said the pots were empty to reflect the fact that many people are now so poor they can’t afford rice. The protest started at 4pm, with participants marching to Pathumwan police station at around 7.30pm to demand the release of the 4 detained activists. Around an hour later, 3 loud bangs were heard behind the police station, but there were no reports of injuries.
There were 10 arrests, including 2 minors who were released on bail of 5,000 baht each. A teargas cannister was also recovered at the scene. Protesters dispersed around 9pm.
Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen says 5 companies of officers were on site to oversee the protest, with water cannons on standby in the event that things escalated. He also pointed out that such gatherings remain illegal during the Emergency Decree.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
The governor of the eastern province of Rayong has given the go-ahead for bars and other entertainment venues to re-open after they were closed at the start of January to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The province has now gone 9 days without any new Covid-19 infections. On February 1 Rayong’s Covid zone status was changed from red to orange.
Technically, bars, gyms, cinemas, and schools could have re-opened, but the cautious governor chose to only re-open schools at the time. Business’s complained that they were losing money while people could travel to nearby Pattaya for a drink or three and a slice of nightlife that were allowed to open.
With the latest lifting of restrictions, nearly all shuttered businesses have been allowed to reopen, with the exception of cock-fighting and fish-fighting venues, due to the illegal gambling associated with such events. Cases found in illegal gambling dens in the province were blamed for the new restrictions.
Bars and other entertainment venues are permitted to remain open until 11pm, while restaurants can now sell alcohol and offer in-house dining. Customers will still be asked to check in with the Thai Chana app.
Meanwhile, Bangkok remains a red zone, with all bars and entertainment venues still closed and the sale of alcohol in restaurants still banned.
It’s a debate that’s been raging in Thailand for years now, and yet, little appears to have changed. The portrayal of rape in Thai soap operas, done in a manner which critics say normalises sexual assault and victim blaming, is once more under fire. The hashtag #NoMoreRapeOnScreen has became the fastest trending hashtag on Twitter, featured in 275,000 tweets. Another hashtag, #BanMiaJumPen, the name of one of the popular soap operas, was also trending.
The social media backlash was a result of a rape scene in the popular soap, Mia Jum Pen, which sort of translates to “Wife on Duty”. The complaints centre not only the depiction of rape scenes in the Thai soap, but also the inappropriate reaction of the male characters and their lack of support or sympathy for the female victim characters.
Angry Twitter users accuse soap opera makers of reinforcing victim blaming and rape culture in Thailand, a country where women are often blamed for men sexually assaulting them.
Thai soap operas have long used rape scenes in their storylines, usually involving the lead male and female characters, with the female subsequently falling in love with her assailant. Critics say such depictions condone rape, which continues to be a serious issue in Thai society.
Series producers haven’t helped the argument much by claiming the depictions are a necessary warning about sexual violence and should be included in their storylines.
Pattaya police say 200 people have filed complaints after losing money to the dodgy online money-making app by “SPM Shopping Mall,” and others, which appears to be a huge pyramid scheme.
Over the past 2 days, in Pattaya alone, 70 people, Thai nationals and foreigners, filed complaints with Pattaya City Police. Officers suspect around up to a hundred thousand people in Thailand have fallen victim to the scam, losing millions of baht altogether.
In reports filed with Pattaya police, victims say the suspects advertised the online investments on LINE and Facebook groups, as well as in comments made on Facebook. Victims say they had to make a minimum investment of 500 baht. The scheme entices people to make an investment and vote on items on an online shopping app, with the promise of a 3-fold profit within 10 to 14 days.
The more money invested, the more opportunities to “click” items.
As with other multi-level pyramid schemes, the people involved also earned commissions for introducing other people to the app, and then smaller commissions from the people THEY introduce.
The domains were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and December 2020. At the stage the police have not been able to track down any of the ring-leaders behind the scam but have started arresting Thai people who acted as Admin’s and agents to use people into the scheme.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has refuted accusations that the government has failed to procure Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner, demanding that the media stop confusing the public. A somewhat vexed Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand cannot be compared with other countries as the Kingdom now has a deal to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally. He says this will make it easier to obtain and distribute the vaccines without having to wait on supplies from overseas.
He said quote… “Thailand had devised a carefully planned vaccination program. But when a second wave occurred, it was necessary to adjust the plan. While the second outbreak was the result of violations of laws – illegal entry and gambling — some are trying to point the finger of blame at public health officials.”
In January, Thailand was ranked 4th of 98 countries for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Australian think-tank, The Lowy Institute. However, the government has been criticised by some for not signing up to the Covax agreement in the early days of the pandemic.
Covax is an alliance of organisations, that includes the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organisation, which aims to guarantee the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. The alliance supplies poor countries with free or low-cost vaccines, but Thailand is classified as “self-financing”.
Countries that joined the Covax agreement are now starting their vaccine rollouts. Thailand decided not to join the program, choosing instead to strike deals with manufacturers directly.
Anutin says the first doses of Covid-19 vaccines should arrive this month and will first be given to priority individuals. Health officials say Thailand will have vaccinated 50% of its population by the end of this year.
By 2030, Thailand aims to have 30% of its car manufacturing switched to electric vehicles.
Electric vehicles would include cars, motorbikes and buses. Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit says the government wants to “accelerate the use and production of electric vehicles, with national strategies focusing on the environment and air pollution solutions.
A recent survey from Nissan Motor Co showed that 91% of Thais would buy an electronic vehicle because of the environmental impact of petrol and diesel vehicles, although crop burning in Northern provinces remains a major factor in Thailand’s air pollution.
The government is also looking into tax benefits for buyers and investment incentives for companies to help Thailand reach its goal by the end of the decade.
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
US issues sanctions against Myanmar after coup
Human trials of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine to begin next month
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM
Phuket’s tourism representatives petition PM over ban on local vaccine purchase
Pro-democracy groups vow to intensify rallies in 2021, aim for 2 million protesters a day
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
Thai Public Health Ministry starts cannabis cultivation project in Buri Ram
North Korea steals $300 million USD in cryptocurrency for nuclear weapons – UN report
Sick pet cats and dogs to be tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
