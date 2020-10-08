image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

A 70 year old man was arrested for alleged involvement in the illegal wildlife trade. Yusup Sae Ma has been wanted since 2015 for his alleged role in the sale of a tiger carcass. Back in 2015, police at a checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district found a female tiger carcass in a foam box in the trunk of a car and arrested a group of suspects.

When interrogated by police, the suspects said they were delivering the carcass to a foreign buyer. The price of an Indochinese tiger in the black market is around 700,000 baht because the bones, skin, teeth and claws are all in high demand in the illegal trade, according to police.

The suspects allegedly told police that a hunter shot the tiger in the Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in the Uthai Thani province and then sold it to a wildlife trader in Mae Sot for 80,000 baht.

Police from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression say they caught various people involved, including the hunter. Yusup, who allegedly acted as an interpreter during the sale, wasn’t arrested until yesterday at his house in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    October 8, 2020 at 11:16 am

    What greedy, selfish, pathetic old loser….finally got caught but ptobably been doing it for years…..rest of life in jail

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Bangkok

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A 17 year old student allegedly admitted to police that he raped a 12 year old student multiple times at their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The teenager is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15 and taking a minor somewhere against their will.

The alleged sexual assault happened in August. The teenager allegedly raped the girl 14 times in a room behind the school’s auditorium. The teen then told the girl not to tell anyone, police say.

The girl’s mother noticed her daughter didn’t want to go to school. When the girl told her mother what happened, her parents filed a complaint with Suwinthawong police.

If found guilty of sexual intercourse with a minor, the teenager could face 3 to 15 years in prison as well as a fine between 6,000 baht and 30,000 baht. If found guilty of taking a minor against their will, he could face 4 to 20 years in prison.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Crime

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ejan

A large group of security guards allegedly had a fight with 2 police officers at a popular seafood restaurant in Bangkok. It started when officers went to the restaurant as customers and started arguing with the table next to them. An officer poured water on a customer at the table and then security guards intervened, telling both men to come outside the restaurant.

One officer resisted, attacking a security guard as he was being dragged out of the restaurant, Thai media reports. An off duty security guard, who was a customer at the restaurant, tried to intervene and was injured in the incident.

The head of the restaurant’s security team, identified as “Mister A,” says the 2 police officers started an argument at the restaurant and were shouting nonstop. Guards tried to intervene, but the men didn’t listen and attacked a security guard, he says. The situation escalated when the men were taken outside and a video shows more than a dozen security guards ganging up on the men. One man was seen lying on the ground with a number of guards in uniform around him.

Mister A says he realised the 2 men were police officers and told Thai media he wishes to publicly apologise for the incident. So far, 9 of the 13 guards allegedly involved in the incident have reported to police, along with the restaurant owner and manager.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Crime

Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.pinoythaiyo.com

A furious mother is accusing Ornuma Plodprong, the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher. Ornuma, known as “Khru Jum”, already stands accused of the physical abuse of students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.

Last week Ornuma admitted to the behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV.

Now, new CCTV footage of Khru Jum, who has already been fired and charged with assault, shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The child’s mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher, pointing out that it is bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, but wholly unacceptable to do so in front of a male adult. The parent has dismissed the teacher’s apology, warning that parents can still pursue legal action against the school.

“Apologies and school fee refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”

Khru Jum has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending