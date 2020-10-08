Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale
A 70 year old man was arrested for alleged involvement in the illegal wildlife trade. Yusup Sae Ma has been wanted since 2015 for his alleged role in the sale of a tiger carcass. Back in 2015, police at a checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district found a female tiger carcass in a foam box in the trunk of a car and arrested a group of suspects.
When interrogated by police, the suspects said they were delivering the carcass to a foreign buyer. The price of an Indochinese tiger in the black market is around 700,000 baht because the bones, skin, teeth and claws are all in high demand in the illegal trade, according to police.
The suspects allegedly told police that a hunter shot the tiger in the Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in the Uthai Thani province and then sold it to a wildlife trader in Mae Sot for 80,000 baht.
Police from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression say they caught various people involved, including the hunter. Yusup, who allegedly acted as an interpreter during the sale, wasn’t arrested until yesterday at his house in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Bangkok
17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school
A 17 year old student allegedly admitted to police that he raped a 12 year old student multiple times at their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The teenager is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15 and taking a minor somewhere against their will.
The alleged sexual assault happened in August. The teenager allegedly raped the girl 14 times in a room behind the school’s auditorium. The teen then told the girl not to tell anyone, police say.
The girl’s mother noticed her daughter didn’t want to go to school. When the girl told her mother what happened, her parents filed a complaint with Suwinthawong police.
If found guilty of sexual intercourse with a minor, the teenager could face 3 to 15 years in prison as well as a fine between 6,000 baht and 30,000 baht. If found guilty of taking a minor against their will, he could face 4 to 20 years in prison.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers
A large group of security guards allegedly had a fight with 2 police officers at a popular seafood restaurant in Bangkok. It started when officers went to the restaurant as customers and started arguing with the table next to them. An officer poured water on a customer at the table and then security guards intervened, telling both men to come outside the restaurant.
One officer resisted, attacking a security guard as he was being dragged out of the restaurant, Thai media reports. An off duty security guard, who was a customer at the restaurant, tried to intervene and was injured in the incident.
The head of the restaurant’s security team, identified as “Mister A,” says the 2 police officers started an argument at the restaurant and were shouting nonstop. Guards tried to intervene, but the men didn’t listen and attacked a security guard, he says. The situation escalated when the men were taken outside and a video shows more than a dozen security guards ganging up on the men. One man was seen lying on the ground with a number of guards in uniform around him.
Mister A says he realised the 2 men were police officers and told Thai media he wishes to publicly apologise for the incident. So far, 9 of the 13 guards allegedly involved in the incident have reported to police, along with the restaurant owner and manager.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
A furious mother is accusing Ornuma Plodprong, the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher. Ornuma, known as “Khru Jum”, already stands accused of the physical abuse of students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.
Last week Ornuma admitted to the behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV.
Now, new CCTV footage of Khru Jum, who has already been fired and charged with assault, shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The child’s mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher, pointing out that it is bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, but wholly unacceptable to do so in front of a male adult. The parent has dismissed the teacher’s apology, warning that parents can still pursue legal action against the school.
“Apologies and school fee refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”
Khru Jum has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

sam thompson
October 8, 2020 at 11:16 am
What greedy, selfish, pathetic old loser….finally got caught but ptobably been doing it for years…..rest of life in jail