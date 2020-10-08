Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher | The Thaiger

Crime
Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
A furious mother is accusing Ornuma Plodprong, the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher. Ornuma, known as “Khru Jum”, already stands accused of the physical abuse of students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.
Last week Ornuma admitted to the behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV.
Now, new CCTV footage of Khru Jum, who has already been fired and charged with assault, shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The child’s mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher, pointing out that it is bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, but wholly unacceptable to do so in front of a male adult. The parent has dismissed the teacher’s apology, warning that parents can still pursue legal action against the school.
“Apologies and school fee refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”
Khru Jum has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Central Thailand
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
A mother and daughter in the central province of Nonthaburi, just west of central Bangkok, are being forced to sell their home in an attempt to get away from their neighbour’s incessant singing. Thai Residents reports that 50 year old Somthop, and her 25 year old daughter, Kanchana, are now advertising the fact that the property “comes with a free singer”.
Their neighbour, 41 year old Saksit, runs a food business from his home, but when he has no customers he likes to sing and play his guitar. He says his music makes him happy and claims no other neighbours have complained, adding that food delivery drivers have praised his singing voice.
He claims the issues with Somthop and her daughter began a year ago, when the women purchased a new speaker and turned it up full. When he asked them to lower the volume so as to not bother his pregnant wife, a row started, and, well, things have been tetchy between the neighbours since. Saksit says he plans to enter a singing competition next year and has prepared 51 songs in anticipation. He took part in a 2019 competition, but failed to progress, blaming that on the wrong song choice.
Meanwhile, Somthop and Kanchana say they’ve filed a police report against the neighbour twice and, while the police have tried to mediate, the singing goes on, and on, and on.
The women have resorted to advertising the fact that a singer will be thrown in for free with the sale of their home.
“The house comes with a free singer with the ability to play the guitar non-stop, no one can sleep.”
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Drugs
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
A drugs bust in the central province of Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok, has netted 300 kilos of marijuana, valued at around 2 million baht. Anti-narcotics officers confiscated the haul yesterday when they apprehended 3 men in a department store car park.
Thai Residents reports that dried marijuana usually fetches around 6,500 baht per kilo on the black market. It’s understood this consignment was on its way to a Bangkok-based dealer when it was intercepted.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Dogs with breast augmentation? Cats with face lifts?
After customers reported some suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok, Central Thailand. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources.
The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and operating as normal. Health office officials have requested the clinic to report back on who is actually in charge of the establishment but have not received a response despite the clinic staying open.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
Dengue fever surges 400% in Northern Thailand province compared to 2019
Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers
Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
Man arrested for alleged involvement in tiger carcass sale
Crane rips roof off truck transporting migrant workers in Bangkok, injuring 9
Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case
Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
GrabFood motorbike driver dies in traffic incident during Bangkok rush hour
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Phuket2 days ago
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
- Events2 days ago
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
- Thailand2 days ago
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
sam thompson
October 8, 2020 at 11:37 am
It would seem that this is just the “tip of the iceberg” and that there could be many more serious abuses taking place. Issues of deliberate physical, mental and emotional harm by teachers towards students is a totally unacceptable and disgusting practice and it should be dealt with by the authorities in an appropriately harsh manner.
Issan John
October 8, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Sadly, probably the tip of the iceberg at all too many Thai schools. Just sacking a token few teachers and sorting out one school, or even a chain of schools, will do little to change things.
Unbelievable that parents were reportedly paying 100,000 baht per term per child for a kindergarten school with untrained and unqualified ‘teachers’.