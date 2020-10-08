Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher | The Thaiger

A furious mother is accusing Ornuma Plodprong, the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher. Ornuma, known as “Khru Jum”, already stands accused of the physical abuse of students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.

Last week Ornuma admitted to the behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV.

Now, new CCTV footage of Khru Jum, who has already been fired and charged with assault, shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The child’s mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher, pointing out that it is bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, but wholly unacceptable to do so in front of a male adult. The parent has dismissed the teacher’s apology, warning that parents can still pursue legal action against the school.

“Apologies and school fee refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”

Khru Jum has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand