Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
PHOTO: www.pinoythaiyo.com
A furious mother is accusing Ornuma Plodprong, the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher. Ornuma, known as “Khru Jum”, already stands accused of the physical abuse of students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.

Last week Ornuma admitted to the behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV.

Now, new CCTV footage of Khru Jum, who has already been fired and charged with assault, shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The child’s mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher, pointing out that it is bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, but wholly unacceptable to do so in front of a male adult. The parent has dismissed the teacher’s apology, warning that parents can still pursue legal action against the school.

“Apologies and school fee refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”

Khru Jum has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    October 8, 2020 at 11:37 am

    It would seem that this is just the “tip of the iceberg” and that there could be many more serious abuses taking place. Issues of deliberate physical, mental and emotional harm by teachers towards students is a totally unacceptable and disgusting practice and it should be dealt with by the authorities in an appropriately harsh manner.

  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    October 8, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Sadly, probably the tip of the iceberg at all too many Thai schools. Just sacking a token few teachers and sorting out one school, or even a chain of schools, will do little to change things.

    Unbelievable that parents were reportedly paying 100,000 baht per term per child for a kindergarten school with untrained and unqualified ‘teachers’.

Maya Taylor

Central Thailand

Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won't stop singing
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
SOURCE: Thai Residents

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments

