Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 9, 2025
608 1 minute read
Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) conducted a raid on a luxurious residence in Mueang district, Songkhla province, to seize illegal wildlife kept on the premises.

The operation, led by Police Major General Watcharin Pusit, director of the DNP, along with Police Colonel Atthapol Phonprom and officials from the Songkhla Conservation Area Office 6, followed reports of unauthorised possession of dangerous wildlife.

Upon investigation, the team discovered a female white lion and a male liger, a hybrid between a lion and a tiger, housed within the property. Additionally, two large elephant tusks were found.

Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The owner of the animals, identified as Gomate, was not present during the search, leading to the confiscation of the animals and ivory as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Gomate will be summoned for questioning to determine whether the ownership of the wildlife and ivory is legally documented. Preliminary charges include possession of controlled wildlife without notifying the relevant authorities, as stipulated by law.

Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid | News by Thaiger

In similar news, on February 26 at 2pm, police and veterinary teams responded to a tragic incident in Chanthaburi province involving a tiger cub that escaped its enclosure during transport to a police station. The cub was struck by a vehicle, suffering a broken left hind leg and internal injuries, though the exact cause of the injuries remains unclear.

Police Colonel Tharathep Tupanich, the deputy commander of Chanthaburi Provincial Police, reported that the investigation started after a tip-off about illegal wildlife being kept at a rental property in Mueang district.

Upon investigation, police found that a Chinese national had been caring for the tiger cub, leading to his arrest for possessing protected wildlife without the necessary permits, under sections 18 and 19 of the relevant laws.

At the residence, police discovered a tiger cub and a 3 year old male lion named Simba. The lion is currently being monitored at the property and will be relocated by park officials due to its size.

Latest Thailand News
Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid Crime News

Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid

10 hours ago
Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani Crime News

Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani

10 hours ago
Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos Thailand News

Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos

10 hours ago
Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust Crime News

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

12 hours ago
Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle Crime News

Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

12 hours ago
Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks Crime News

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

12 hours ago
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi Crime News

Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

13 hours ago
Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles Phuket News

Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

13 hours ago
Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video) South Thailand News

Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)

13 hours ago
Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns Thailand News

Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

13 hours ago
Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population Thailand News

Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population

13 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach

14 hours ago
Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area Pattaya News

Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area

14 hours ago
Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya

14 hours ago
Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms

14 hours ago
Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show? Pattaya News

Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show?

1 day ago
Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows Thailand News

Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows

1 day ago
Buriram infant&#8217;s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother Thailand News

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

1 day ago
EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030 Phuket News

EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

1 day ago
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht Thailand News

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

1 day ago
Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

1 day ago
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway Phuket News

Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway

1 day ago
Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11 Thailand News

Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11

2 days ago
Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases Phuket News

Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases

2 days ago
Endangered Bryde&#8217;s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast Bangkok News

Endangered Bryde’s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 9, 2025
608 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

12 hours ago
Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

12 hours ago
Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

12 hours ago
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

13 hours ago