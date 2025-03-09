Police seize illegal wildlife in Songkhla luxury home raid

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) conducted a raid on a luxurious residence in Mueang district, Songkhla province, to seize illegal wildlife kept on the premises.

The operation, led by Police Major General Watcharin Pusit, director of the DNP, along with Police Colonel Atthapol Phonprom and officials from the Songkhla Conservation Area Office 6, followed reports of unauthorised possession of dangerous wildlife.

Upon investigation, the team discovered a female white lion and a male liger, a hybrid between a lion and a tiger, housed within the property. Additionally, two large elephant tusks were found.

The owner of the animals, identified as Gomate, was not present during the search, leading to the confiscation of the animals and ivory as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Gomate will be summoned for questioning to determine whether the ownership of the wildlife and ivory is legally documented. Preliminary charges include possession of controlled wildlife without notifying the relevant authorities, as stipulated by law.

In similar news, on February 26 at 2pm, police and veterinary teams responded to a tragic incident in Chanthaburi province involving a tiger cub that escaped its enclosure during transport to a police station. The cub was struck by a vehicle, suffering a broken left hind leg and internal injuries, though the exact cause of the injuries remains unclear.

Police Colonel Tharathep Tupanich, the deputy commander of Chanthaburi Provincial Police, reported that the investigation started after a tip-off about illegal wildlife being kept at a rental property in Mueang district.

Upon investigation, police found that a Chinese national had been caring for the tiger cub, leading to his arrest for possessing protected wildlife without the necessary permits, under sections 18 and 19 of the relevant laws.

At the residence, police discovered a tiger cub and a 3 year old male lion named Simba. The lion is currently being monitored at the property and will be relocated by park officials due to its size.