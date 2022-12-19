Connect with us

Crime

Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

A man allegedly assaulted a woman in Pattaya after she refused to provide him with services. The woman, 30 year old ‘L,’ reported the incident to Pattaya police early Friday morning.

L said the she met the man at a bar and agreed to drink and provide what she called entertainment services for 2,000 baht. The Pattaya News reported that it was not clear what the services were.

L said the man invited her to his house on Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 36 to “hang out”. At his house, a group of other women came to visit the man. L claims that the man changed his mind, told her to go home, and gave her 1,000 baht. 

But when L was leaving, the group of other women suddenly left the house. L said the man then asked her to stay. L refused, saying she had already made an appointment with a new customer. 

L said the man then hit her in the face, and kicked her. Pattaya police went to the man’s house to investigate, however, no one was there. Police assured L that they would bring the suspect to justice. 

Violence against women is a problem across the globe, and Pattaya is certainly no exception. There have been some major reports of violence against women in the city this year. 

Last month, a man stamped on his young girlfriend in Pattaya until she was seriously injured. At the scene, rescue workers found 20 year old Jeeranan [surname withheld] from Phetchabun province lying in a state of agony on the floor, her body covered with bruises.

In September, a man sexually assaulted a woman on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The man allegedly squeezed the woman’s bottom while she was standing on the street minding her own business. 

Some Thai officials are pushing for laws to protect women from violent criminals. Last month, it was reported that criminals put away for violent crimes against women in Thailand would soon have to wear an electric monitoring (EM) ankle bracelet for up to 10 years after their release.

The new law – Measures for the Prevention of Repeat Offenses in Sexual or Violent Crimes Act – aims to reduce the chance of reoffending, prevent violence against women and make it easier for police to detain dangerous criminals if they do turn back to crime after being released from prison.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket6 mins ago

Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Thailand10 mins ago

Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
Politics19 mins ago

ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Sponsored5 hours ago

Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
World Cup34 mins ago

Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Cambodia1 hour ago

Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Crime1 hour ago

Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
Politics2 hours ago

POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
World3 hours ago

Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Drugs3 hours ago

Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
China3 hours ago

Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Transport4 hours ago

Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending