Crime
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
A man allegedly assaulted a woman in Pattaya after she refused to provide him with services. The woman, 30 year old ‘L,’ reported the incident to Pattaya police early Friday morning.
L said the she met the man at a bar and agreed to drink and provide what she called entertainment services for 2,000 baht. The Pattaya News reported that it was not clear what the services were.
L said the man invited her to his house on Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 36 to “hang out”. At his house, a group of other women came to visit the man. L claims that the man changed his mind, told her to go home, and gave her 1,000 baht.
But when L was leaving, the group of other women suddenly left the house. L said the man then asked her to stay. L refused, saying she had already made an appointment with a new customer.
L said the man then hit her in the face, and kicked her. Pattaya police went to the man’s house to investigate, however, no one was there. Police assured L that they would bring the suspect to justice.
Violence against women is a problem across the globe, and Pattaya is certainly no exception. There have been some major reports of violence against women in the city this year.
Last month, a man stamped on his young girlfriend in Pattaya until she was seriously injured. At the scene, rescue workers found 20 year old Jeeranan [surname withheld] from Phetchabun province lying in a state of agony on the floor, her body covered with bruises.
In September, a man sexually assaulted a woman on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The man allegedly squeezed the woman’s bottom while she was standing on the street minding her own business.
Some Thai officials are pushing for laws to protect women from violent criminals. Last month, it was reported that criminals put away for violent crimes against women in Thailand would soon have to wear an electric monitoring (EM) ankle bracelet for up to 10 years after their release.
The new law – Measures for the Prevention of Repeat Offenses in Sexual or Violent Crimes Act – aims to reduce the chance of reoffending, prevent violence against women and make it easier for police to detain dangerous criminals if they do turn back to crime after being released from prison.
