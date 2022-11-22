Connect with us

Pattaya

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand

Published

 on 

A farang man stamped on his young Thai girlfriend until she was seriously injured in the early hours of the morning in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.

At 4.30am, staff from Sawang Boriboon Thammsat Rescue Foundation received a report of an assault at a house in Nong Prue district in Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, rescue workers found 20 year old Jeeranan [surname withheld] from Phetchabun province lying in a state of agony on the floor, her body covered with bruises. Rescue workers gave her first aid, put her on a stretcher and took her to the hospital for treatment.

Broken glass was strewn across the floor and a sharp 10-centimetre fruit-peeling knife was found on the floor.

Volunteers said that when they arrived, the Western perpetrator of unknown nationality was in a state of intoxication, yelling and smashing the house’s glass door.

The rescue workers said the farang shouted “I’m not afraid of anyone.” His face was covered in scratches from his girlfriend’s fingernails, said rescue workers.

Jeeranan told volunteers that she and the perpetrator have been in a relationship for about four months. He owns a bar in Pattaya, she said.

The victim explained that her boyfriend attacked her multiple times during their short relationship. Jeeranan said she couldn’t stand it anymore so she went to his house to pick up her belongings hoping to end things for good last night.

However, a serious argument broke out leading to a physical fight. Jeeranan admitted to punching him in the face and trying to defend herself by smashing glass, but couldn’t match his strength.

Jeeranan said her boyfriend pushed her over and repeatedly stamped on her. As he stamped on her, he kept saying how rich he was and how he wanted her to be left disabled or dead, Jeeranan told volunteers. She was seriously hurt.

Volunteers advised Jeeranan to seek medical treatment before filing a police complaint. It is up to her if she wants to press charges, which she can do at Pattaya City Police Station once she has recovered, advised rescue workers.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

