Thailand
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
The body of a 63 year old Canadian man washed up on a beach on the mainland of Surat Thani province in southern Thailand yesterday evening. He went missing from Koh Pha Ngan island six days ago.
At 8pm, officers from Khanom Police Station rushed to Khanom Beach after a decaying body was discovered on the shore in front of the Khanom Power Plant in Thong Nian subdistrict.
Police identified the man as 63 year old Albert Floyd Newotta, of Canadian nationality, who was last seen at Phangan Villa Hotel in Koh Pha Ngan in southern Thailand on Tuesday, December 13.
Newotta’s wife Supaporn Newotta filed a report at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station on Saturday, December 17, after her husband went missing from the resort.
Supaporn and police officers went to inspect Newotta’s hotel room. His motorbike was parked outside and the door was locked.
Inside the room were all of Newotta’s belongings, including his mobile phone. The only things missing were his white paddleboard and paddle.
Witnesses reported seeing Newotta at the hotel on Saturday, December 13. Police suspect that he went out paddleboarding on Saturday afternoon.
Newotta’s body floated a distance of around 58 kilometres, washing up six days later on Thailand’s southeastern coast.
Weather conditions have been rough in southern Thailand recently, both on the Andaman Coast and in the Gulf of Thailand, causing a series of heartbreaking events.
The body of 22 year old Northern Irishman Odhran O’Neill was recovered from the waters of Khao Sok National Park, also in Surat Thani province, yesterday.
Last night, the HTMS Sukhothai, a Royal Thai Navy vessel, sank in the Gulf of Thailand around 20 miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province with 106 crew members on board. The navy’s search for missing marines continues.
Ferry services in Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao have all been suspended.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Thailand3 days ago
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
-
Crime4 days ago
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Recent comments: