Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A man has been accused of assaulting and sexually assaulting his friend’s sister after a night of drinking in Nakhon Sawan.

The incident occurred yesterday, March 12, when 47 year old A accompanied her daughter, 21 year old B, to file a complaint with Police Lieutenant Thongsuk Kaewngkanthai at the Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station.

B recounted the events of March 11, saying her sister invited her to join a gathering at a local restaurant. The group drank until 4am.

While heading to the restroom, a male friend at the table, whom she hadn’t noticed following her, allegedly dragged her into the ladies’ bathroom, demanding sexual intercourse. When she refused, explaining she was in a relationship, he reportedly assaulted her until she lost consciousness.

When B regained consciousness, she found herself being dropped off at her dormitory by the man. She managed to enter her room, where her sister was shocked to find her with facial swelling and bruising.

After explaining the situation to her sister, they informed their mother and proceeded to report the incident to the police.

The assailant, identified as 23 year old Mangkorn, is a friend of B’s sister. C, the victim’s sister, explained that she had left the gathering around 2am, leaving B with Mangkorn and another male friend, as they were trusted friends. C described her distress upon seeing her sister’s injuries and hearing the account of the assault.

Following the report, B was taken to Sawanpracharak Hospital for examination, where initial findings indicated bleeding from her genitals. The investigative police team detained Mangkorn for questioning, reported KhaoSod.

He admitted to being drunk and sexually aroused, and after being rejected by B, he became angry and assaulted her. However, he insisted he did not commit rape, claiming only to have used his fingers in the assault.