Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

A 26 year old man died in a collision while riding his motorcycle to work. The incident, yesterday, March 12, occurred in front of a car care centre on Charanyanond Road, heading towards Tha Sa-arn in Village 7, Bang Wua subdistrict, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province.

Police Lieutenant Somkiat Puangsuk from Bang Pakong Police Station and rescue units confirmed the accident involved a motorcycle crashing into the back of a pickup truck carrying protruding steel.

At the scene, officers found a grey motorcycle without a licence plate overturned on the road. Pithan was discovered lying on his back approximately 100 metres away from the motorcycle, with injuries to his face and head.

Notably, a piece of fabric was tied around his waist. The pickup truck driver, 52 year old Kanit Wanichlaksi, was present at the scene.

It is believed by officials that Pithan was riding at high speed and failed to notice the steel extending from the pickup truck, leading to the severe impact.

Following the accident, his mother, Prakong, arrived at the scene after being informed of her son’s passing. Overcome with grief, she fainted and required assistance from emergency services.

Prakong tearfully recounted that her son had dreamed about his dead father, who wanted to take him away. Concerned by this, Pithan had shared his apprehension with her and requested a piece of her cloth to tie around his waist as a protective charm.

She dismissed his concerns as mere dreams. On the day of the accident, Pithan appeared tense before leaving for work on his motorcycle.

Only shortly after, she received news from his friend that her son had collided with the pickup truck carrying steel, resulting in his immediate death at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Police have gathered evidence from the site and have taken Kanit for further questioning to proceed with legal actions.