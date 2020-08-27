Connect with us

Crime

Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

47 mins ago

 on 

Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

The Court has handed down the death penalty to the school director who shot and killed 3 people before robbing a Lop Buri gold shop in January. He was found guilty on 3 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder.

The court says 38 year old Prasittichai “Golf” Khaokaew entered the Robinson shopping mall in Lop Buri with a pistol attached with silencer. He shot and killed a female employee and a 2 year old boy. He shot and injured another person before stealing jewelry from the Aurora Gold Shop. He then shot and killed a mall security guard whilst fleeing the shopping centre. He escaped on a Honda Scoopy with 33 gold necklaces valued at about 665,470 baht.

A 600,000 baht bounty was raised to find the gunman. He was arrested 2 weeks later at his parent’s home. Police found some of the gold jewellery in the rafters of a shed in his parent’s home.

Prasittichai told police that he was “bored”. He claims he shot the child by accident. Surveillance camera footage show him shooting at the mother and boy who were strolling past the shop during the incident.

Prasittichai originally claimed he robbed the shop for “some excitement,” but a source close to the investigation revealed he desperately needed money to settle gambling debts of some 2 million baht. Investigators say Prasittichai used a CZ P-01 gun borrowed from his father’s house, fitted with a silencer which he later threw into a river.

Along with the death sentence, the court also ordered him to pay a 1,000 baht fine. The Court also ordered Prasittichai to pay a restitution to the families of those he murdered, and to the people he injured in the shooting. Reports do not say how much the payments would be.

The death penalty in Thailand is rarely carried out. 2 people were executed in 2009 by lethal injection and 1 other on 18 June 2018. The vast majority of death sentences are commuted to a life sentence by pardon from the Thai Monarch.

SOURCES: Coconuts Bangkok |Bangkok Post

Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty | News by The ThaigerLop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

Police found 1.6 billion baht worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, inside a 12-wheel truck trailer at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi near the Myanmar border. The national police chief says it’s the province’s biggest drug bust. The 59 year old driver, Sakchai Kaerod, was arrested. Thai PBS did not mention the charges the driver is facing. Sakchai says he was hired for 150,000 baht and was ordered to drive the truck full of drugs from the Three Pagoda Pass at the Thailand-Myanmar border to the Nakhon Pathom province in Central Thailand, according to police. When searching the truck, […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Student activist arrested on charges from protesting

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Student activist arrested on charges from protesting | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Post

Police arrested a student while he protesting outside a market PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting. The student Panupong Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, was holding up a sign saying “1,000 rai sea reclamation. What will Rayong people get?” Apparently Mike’s land reclamation protest didn’t have much to do with his arrest. He had an arrest warrant for his role in the August 10 protest at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. The student was also arrested on August 8 for his role in the July 18 protest at Democracy Monument. Mike says his protest yesterday didn’t have anything to do with […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Police found around 140,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi, Central Thailand. Police arrested the driver, 49 year old Chen Sichan. The driver says he picked up the drugs from the Three Pagodas Pass, a Myanmar-Thailand border checkpoint, according to police. The drugs would be driven to a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town and Sichan would be paid 50,000 baht upon delivery. Police stopped the truck at a checkpoint down the road south of the Three Pagodas Pass. Military and police officers at the stop searched the truck and found 70 packages hidden in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending