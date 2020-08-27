Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO
Thailand’s hopes of having a locally made coronavirus vaccine early next year appear to have been dashed; the head of Thai team developing the vaccine said in a press briefing yesterday that Thailand will delay human trials due to limited production capacity at overseas facilities. Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine development program, said health authorities had planned human testing of the vaccine by October, but must delay that by several months as factories abroad are at full capacity.

“It is quite unfortunate but the whole world is racing towards producing a Covid-19 vaccine, and working toward human trial to secure regulatory approval. However, we are hoping that before year end, we will be able to start the human trial program.”

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting approved 1 billion baht (31.7 million US dollars) in funding for the National Vaccine Institute to support development and production of vaccines against Covid-19 and other diseases.

From the billion baht for vaccines, 60% is to be invested in Oxford University’s vaccine program and the remainder in Thailand’s domestic program.

As of today, Thailand has reported 3,403 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 58 deaths. There has been no confirmed local transmission for 94 days.

SOURCE: Khaosod English | xinhuanet

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

