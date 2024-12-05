Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

Published: 13:49, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:43, 05 December 2024
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang
A brazen attack unfolded at the administrative office of Wang Taku subdistrict, Nakhon Pathom, when unknown assailants opened fire, causing significant damage with 17 bullet holes in the building. Police suspect a youth gang may be behind this act of violence.

At approximately 8.30am yesterday, December 4, investigation officer Kritnai Ngenyuang from Nakhon Pathom City Police Station received a report from Wang Taku subdistrict officials about an armed attack on their office building. Upon receiving the report, he notified his superiors and proceeded to the scene with Phuphon Thapcharoen, Nakhon Pathom City Police Station superintendent, Yutthana Metta, investigation inspector, and a team of investigators along with forensic officers.

The incident took place at a two-storey building where the back of several office rooms, including the Education Planning Group, Health Office, and Secretariat Office, were hit by bullets. Some of the glass windows were shattered, leaving about 17 noticeable bullet holes. Fortunately, there was no significant damage to property aside from the broken glass, and there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

“The attack seems to be an attempt to create a situation, possibly by a group of young individuals,” said Jaroon Darasom, the chief of Wang Taku Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. He expressed his belief that the act was not personally targeted as he has no conflicts with anyone.

He speculated that the act might have been carried out by a reckless youth gang. Jaroon also noted the absence of CCTV cameras in the area, which complicates identifying the perpetrators. Plans are underway to install surveillance cameras to prevent future incidents.

The security guard on duty at the time of the attack recounted hearing two gunshots spaced only five to seven minutes apart during his night shift. Initially mistaking the sounds for fireworks set off by local youths, he did not investigate further due to the darkness. It wasn’t until the morning that staff arriving for work noticed the bullet-riddled glass and alerted the police, reported KhaoSod.

Phuphon, the police superintendent, commented on the extensive damage, noting the dispersed bullet impacts and suggesting the use of small-calibre ammunition. He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the attack, whether it was an orchestrated situation by delinquents or merely an act of mischief.

