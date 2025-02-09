Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police are urgently seeking information after a man’s body was discovered bound and stuffed into a fertiliser sack, left by the roadside in a forested area. A local made the grim discovery, recalling a similar case involving a triple homicide two years ago.

Yesterday, February 8, Police Lieutenant Somjai Suwannakit, an investigator from Bang Klam Police Station in Songkhla province, received a report of a male corpse found wrapped in a fertiliser sack. The body, with wrists tied, was abandoned at the entrance of a rubber plantation along the Asian Highway in Mueang Thachang subdistrict, Bang Klam district.

Advertisements

The police immediately coordinated with Doctor Somparat Krannganont from Bang Klam Hospital and proceeded to the scene with the police investigation unit and volunteers from the Mittraphap Samakhom Foundation in Hat Yai.

Upon examination, the body was identified as a thin male, wrapped in a white fertiliser sack, his right wrist bound with blue nylon string. He was shirtless and wearing long sweatpants, and it appeared he had been dead for approximately four to five days.

The person who discovered the body mentioned it was their first day working in the area; upon parking, they noticed a foul odour and saw the tightly bound sack, suspecting it was a human corpse, leading them to alert the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased might be an illegal immigrant from Myanmar, murdered elsewhere and brought to the location.

This assumption is based on the rope and circumstances, which bear resemblance to a previous case involving three bodies found in a forest approximately 200 metres from Lopburi Ramesuan Road in the Mueang Thachang subdistrict on March 15, 2023, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

The body has been sent to the hospital for further examination, while police are intensively investigating to uncover more clues and resolve the case.