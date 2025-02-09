Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 9, 2025
246 1 minute read
Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police are urgently seeking information after a man’s body was discovered bound and stuffed into a fertiliser sack, left by the roadside in a forested area. A local made the grim discovery, recalling a similar case involving a triple homicide two years ago.

Yesterday, February 8, Police Lieutenant Somjai Suwannakit, an investigator from Bang Klam Police Station in Songkhla province, received a report of a male corpse found wrapped in a fertiliser sack. The body, with wrists tied, was abandoned at the entrance of a rubber plantation along the Asian Highway in Mueang Thachang subdistrict, Bang Klam district.

Advertisements

The police immediately coordinated with Doctor Somparat Krannganont from Bang Klam Hospital and proceeded to the scene with the police investigation unit and volunteers from the Mittraphap Samakhom Foundation in Hat Yai.

Upon examination, the body was identified as a thin male, wrapped in a white fertiliser sack, his right wrist bound with blue nylon string. He was shirtless and wearing long sweatpants, and it appeared he had been dead for approximately four to five days.

Related Articles

The person who discovered the body mentioned it was their first day working in the area; upon parking, they noticed a foul odour and saw the tightly bound sack, suspecting it was a human corpse, leading them to alert the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased might be an illegal immigrant from Myanmar, murdered elsewhere and brought to the location.

This assumption is based on the rope and circumstances, which bear resemblance to a previous case involving three bodies found in a forest approximately 200 metres from Lopburi Ramesuan Road in the Mueang Thachang subdistrict on March 15, 2023, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

The body has been sent to the hospital for further examination, while police are intensively investigating to uncover more clues and resolve the case.

Latest Thailand News
Suphan Buri crackdown uncovers illegal pharmacy selling Tramadol Crime News

Suphan Buri crackdown uncovers illegal pharmacy selling Tramadol

6 hours ago
Thai hostages return home after release by Hamas Thailand News

Thai hostages return home after release by Hamas

6 hours ago
Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet Phuket News

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

6 hours ago
Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video) Bangkok News

Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

8 hours ago
Lion&#8217;s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response Pattaya News

Lion’s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

8 hours ago
Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok Bangkok News

Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime

8 hours ago
Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside Crime News

Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside

8 hours ago
LGBTQ protest in Pathum Thani after violent soup attack Crime News

LGBTQ protest in Pathum Thani after violent soup attack

9 hours ago
Eight Thai provinces face unsafe ultrafine dust levels Thailand News

Eight Thai provinces face unsafe ultrafine dust levels

9 hours ago
Songkhla man arrested for 5 million baht gold theft after 4-day chase Crime News

Songkhla man arrested for 5 million baht gold theft after 4-day chase

9 hours ago
Myanmar fishermen charged after entering Thai waters near Ranong Crime News

Myanmar fishermen charged after entering Thai waters near Ranong

10 hours ago
Four Japanese nationals caught illegally crossing Thai-Myanmar border Crime News

Four Japanese nationals caught illegally crossing Thai-Myanmar border

10 hours ago
Uncontrolled landfill fire in Prachin Buri threatens nearby homes (video) Thailand News

Uncontrolled landfill fire in Prachin Buri threatens nearby homes (video)

10 hours ago
Cold air mass from China hits Thailand, temperatures drop Thailand Weather Updates

Cold air mass from China hits Thailand, temperatures drop

10 hours ago
Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store Bangkok News

Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

1 day ago
Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

1 day ago
Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

1 day ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM Thailand News

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

1 day ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens Phuket News

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

1 day ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze Thailand News

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

1 day ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River Thailand News

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

1 day ago
Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea Thailand News

Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

1 day ago
Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

1 day ago
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison Thailand News

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 9, 2025
246 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

6 hours ago
Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

8 hours ago
Lion&#8217;s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

Lion’s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

8 hours ago
Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

8 hours ago