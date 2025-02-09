Eight Thai provinces face unsafe ultrafine dust levels

Picture courtesy of Thaipost

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported this morning that eight out of 77 provinces were experiencing slightly unsafe levels of ultrafine dust pollution.

These provinces, predominantly located in the north, recorded orange levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, ranging from 38.3 to 48.6 microgrammes per cubic metre over a 24-hour period, as reported by Gistda at 7am. The government considers levels above 37.5µg/m³ to be unsafe.

The affected provinces, listed in descending order of pollution were Lamphun, Samut Songkhram, Phrae, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, and Mae Hong Son. Samut Songkhram is situated in the central plain, while the others are in the north.

Meanwhile, 12 provinces exhibited very good air quality with PM2.5 levels between 8.8 and 15µg/m³, marked in blue. These provinces are mostly located in the northeast and south, including Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Phuket, Sa Kaeo, Satun, and Ubon Ratchathani. Bueng Kan recorded the lowest PM2.5 level at 8.8µg/m³, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, 34 provinces, including Chon Buri, Greater Bangkok, Krabi, Loei, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Rayong, reported good air quality. Their PM2.5 levels were represented in green, ranging from 15 to 24.8µg/m³.

In similar news, Doctor Supachai Rotkajornnapalai raised alarms about the dangers of PM2.5 air pollution, emphasising its underestimated impact on heart health.

The doctor shared a concerning case of a patient whose heart stopped despite not smoking, needing multiple medical interventions, including balloon angioplasty and defibrillation, to revive him.

A 48 year old patient suffered cardiac arrest on February 7 while playing football amid high levels of PM2.5 in Bangkok. Fortunately, emergency services arrived promptly, enabling life-saving measures before reaching Dr Supachai.

The patient, with no prior medical conditions or history of smoking, was diagnosed with three blocked arteries and acute thrombosis in the coronary artery.