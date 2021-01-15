Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Crime

Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
A senior police officer in Koh Samui faces charges for allegedly raping a 21 year old Burmese woman at the Bo Phut Police Station. The officer, who was an investigation squad leader at the Bo Phut station, has been suspended and is now in detention at the Koh Samui Court, according to Nation Thailand.

The senior sergeant major allegedly took the woman, who had been arrested on drug charges, out of her cell at around 2am Wednesday and to another room at the Bo Phut Police station where he allegedly sexually abused her. She was then taken back to her cell.

The woman reported the incident to the Myanmar Embassy which then filed a complaint directly with the Bo Phut police chief. The senior officer was immediately suspended on Wednesday and a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate. The woman was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for a physical examination.

The officer is facing rape charges and is now in detention at Koh Samui Court.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Thailand

Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

38 mins ago

on

Friday, January 15, 2021

By

Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
PHOTO: Prachachat

Pharmaceutical imports are being investigated after traces of the anti-anxiety pill diazepam were detected in the ketamine-based drug cocktail, known as “K powdered milk.” The narcotic cocktail is suspected of causing 7 deaths in Bangkok.

The Food and Drug Administration oversees imports of diazepam, also known by the brand name Valium, and has been asked to send a list of distributors over to the Narcotics Control Board for review. The Customs Department has also been asked to examine imports of pharmaceuticals.

Secretary general of the narcotics board, Vichai Chaimongkol, says diazepam is not available over the counter in Thailand. (Although, some pharmacies have been known to sell Valium without a doctor’s prescription.) He says authorities are investigating to find the source of the pharmaceutical drugs detected in the narcotic cocktail.

“From our initial investigation, the diazepam is likely to have been smuggled from abroad, or smuggled out of pharmacies.”

“K powdered milk is ketamine laced with a variety of narcotics. Police say it contains traces of heroin, methamphetamine, sleeping medication and diazepam. Apparently, there’s also another ketamine-based drug cocktail called “Talaysai,” which is apparently much stronger than “K powdered milk,” a friend of an apparent overdose victim told police.

Vichai says he suspects the drug cocktail containing diazepam is produced in a large scale operation, adding it’s unlikely a small-scale dealer would mix in the pharmaceutical drugs because it would be too expensive.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friday, January 15, 2021

By

At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation
PHOTO: AP

At least 33 police officers and other government officials are being investigated for their role in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers into Thailand. The people smuggling operation is thought to be at the root of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, with countless migrants helped across the border without undergoing mandatory quarantine or any form of health checks.

The Bangkok Post reports that, according to deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, at least 33 people are thought to have been involved in smuggling migrant workers over the Thai-Burmese border, in the Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi. This includes over 20 police officers, with the remainder being state officials. The level of involvement varies, with some turning a blind eye to the people smuggling and others more actively involved.

Thailand’s national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, is to set up an investigative panel to consider criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against all involved. It’s understood arrest warrants are also being sought for 8 Thai civilians suspected of smuggling Burmese workers across the border to work in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak of the virus began.

The government has declared an amnesty for all illegal migrant workers, in the hope it will encourage them to come forward for Covid-19 tests. Those given amnesty must register and will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 2 years. Registration opens today and runs until February 13.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also set up 2 committees to tackle the issues of people smuggling and illegal gambling. Both issues are seen as major contributors to the resurgence of Covid-19. The PM says the government needs everyone’s cooperation to shut down illegal gambling activity.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is calling on all food outlets to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai from the Department of Health says many migrant workers are employed at food and drink outlets, either cooking or serving customers. He says food establishments must ensure meat is thoroughly cooked and couriers delivering food should always wear face masks, wash their hands, and keep a distance of at least 1 metre between them and customers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Drug trafficking suspects arrested after shootout with police, 1 injured

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

18 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 14, 2021

By

Drug trafficking suspects arrested after shootout with police, 1 injured
PHOTO: MGR Online

A drug suspect was injured in a shootout with police around 1am this morning in Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect and another man were both arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Police say they believe the drugs were being trafficked from Nakhon Phanom, a province bordering Laos, to provinces in the central region. As the suspects’ pickup truck passed through Nakhon Ratchasima’s Non Daeng district, police followed and signaled for the truck to stop.

The passenger began to shoot at police while the driver tried to avoid a roadblock. Police fired back, wounding a suspect. The truck then stopped.

Police searched the pickup truck, finding more than 2 million methamphetamine pills and 400 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

