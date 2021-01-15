Government launches suicide prevention committee to help suffering citizens | The Thaiger

A suicide prevention team is being created to help those in despair, says Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who will chair the committee. The ministries of Social Development and Human Security, Education, and Justice, as well as several other government bodies, will all play a role in the committee’s work.

Anutin says the committee will work to ensure people are aware of their rights and welfare entitlements, as well as trying to help them manage their problems. The team will also screen people considered “at risk”, such as those battling substance addition, people who have previously tried to commit suicide, and those who are suffering with mental illness.

According to a Nation Thailand report, around 53,000 – 54,000 people in Thailand try to commit suicide each year, with around 4,000 succeeding. Since 2017, the suicide rate has been on the increase and is particularly prevalent among males, who make up the majority of victims. 2020 figures show that the financial implication of Covid-19 has played a significant role in deaths by suicide.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

