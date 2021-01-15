CCSA Update: 188 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

188 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,093 active Covid-19 cases. Since last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 11,450 cases in Thailand and 69 deaths.

Out of the 188 new cases, 81 are local transmissions, 73 cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign, 21 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas and 13 cases were Thais who tested positive after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.

The 81 local cases were exposed to Covid-19 while visiting high risk areas. Those cases include 27 in Bangkok and 47 in Samut Sakhon.

In the mass testing campaign, 52 of the 73 cases found were migrants in Samut Sakhon. The mass testing campaign was first rolled out in the coastal fishing province last month after hundreds of migrants working at and around a major seafood market tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

