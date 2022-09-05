Crime
Knife-wielding Taiwanese druggie arrested for trying to steal a car
A drug-crazed Taiwanese man was arrested yesterday at a petrol station in the central province of Ayutthaya after he threatened victims with a knife and tried to steal a car.
The 28 year old Ou Jui Hao was out of his mind from the effects of methamphetamine as he tried to rob a car at a petrol station on the Asian Highway Network Road in the Uthai district of Ayutthaya.
A security camera showed the knife-wielding man calmly walking into the petrol station, chasing staff away, and then getting into a parked car that was being refuelled.
The driver and his partner immediately climbed out of the car, taking the key with them, leaving the druggie confused. Ou Jui climbed in and out of the car, grabbed a fuel hose, climbed onto the car roof, and stalked the garage area with hose in hand in a bewildering state.
Several staff and residents finally plucked up the courage to confront him and, judging by the blood on his face and body, beat him before notifying the police about the incident.
The rescue team is later seen administering treatment to the man’s wounds.
Ou Jui Hao was questioned at Uthai Police Station by an interpreter from the Tourism and Sports Ministry because he couldn’t communicate with the police in English.
He informed the officer that he and two friends entered Singburi province in the central part of Thailand illegally by boat on Thursday, September 1. He had a row with his friends and separated from them. He then travelled to Ayutthaya and committed the crime as reported.
Police discovered he has form for drug offences and was arrested in June this year and charged with attempted robbery, destroying property, and smuggling into the country.
Ou Jui Hao faces up to seven years in prison and a fine from 1,000 to 14,000 baht according to Section 377 of the Thai Criminal Laws: whoever benefits from carrying a weapon and committing a violent act against life, body, liberty, reputation or property.
Furthermore, he faces a charge of Section 360 of the Criminal Laws, and faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht, as he destroyed, damaged, and caused the depreciation of others’ properties.
Ou Jui Hao also violated Section 11 of the Immigration Act by smuggling into the country without passing through the port of entry, immigration checkpoint, terminal area, or station. For this, he faces a penalty of up to two years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thairath
