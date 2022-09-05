Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand

A rescue mission has been launched for a badly injured elephant after the truck transporting it overturned in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, this morning. The elephant could not get up due to its injuries.

At 10.23am today, Thai Elephant Alliance posted a picture of the injured elephant, named ‘Pooh Kham’ on its Facebook page.

Thai Elephant Alliance said they received a report requesting an elephant ambulance to Mae Chaem district after a truck carrying an elephant had overturned. The elephant “could barely move,” said the Facebook post.

Luckily, a veterinarian and a team of assistants from the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province were in the area performing other duties, so they rushed to the scene to inspect Pooh Kham’s injuries and provide first aid.

Thai Elephant Alliance has arranged for an elephant ambulance to pickup Pooh Kham. The ambulance is on its way, but the alliance said it will take six to seven hours for it to arrive. The ambulance will bring medication, saline solution, and emergency tools provided by the Centre of Elephant and Wildlife Health at Chiang Mai University.

SOURCE: Thai Elephant Alliance