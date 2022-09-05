Connect with us

Thailand

Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand

Published

 on 

A rescue mission has been launched for a badly injured elephant after the truck transporting it overturned in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, this morning. The elephant could not get up due to its injuries.

At 10.23am today, Thai Elephant Alliance posted a picture of the injured elephant, named ‘Pooh Kham’ on its Facebook page.

Thai Elephant Alliance said they received a report requesting an elephant ambulance to Mae Chaem district after a truck carrying an elephant had overturned. The elephant “could barely move,” said the Facebook post.

Luckily, a veterinarian and a team of assistants from the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province were in the area performing other duties, so they rushed to the scene to inspect Pooh Kham’s injuries and provide first aid.

Thai Elephant Alliance has arranged for an elephant ambulance to pickup Pooh Kham. The ambulance is on its way, but the alliance said it will take six to seven hours for it to arrive. The ambulance will bring medication, saline solution, and emergency tools provided by the Centre of Elephant and Wildlife Health at Chiang Mai University.

SOURCE: Thai Elephant Alliance

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ramanathan.P
2022-09-05 18:57
Looks like the truck is too small for the giant elephant to balance the weigh of the standing elephant as the animal will constantly move its legs to balance its energy while standing. 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Trending