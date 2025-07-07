Khon Kaen police seize five million meth pills in major bust

Coordinated crackdown disrupts major pipeline in northeastern drug trade

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
216 2 minutes read
Khon Kaen police seize five million meth pills in major bust
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Khon Kaen, police seized five million methamphetamine pills in a single day. Highway police arrested a woman transporting four million pills, while the Border Patrol Police Region 2 pursued and apprehended another suspect carrying one million pills.

Border Patrol Police Region 2, under the direction of their intelligence unit, received information about a significant drug operation. They tracked a red MG car with license plate 1119 from Udon Thani on Kud Yang Samakkhi Road in Kalasin province.

The car attempted to flee but was eventually intercepted at a hotel in Mueang district, Kalasin province. Inside, officers found one million methamphetamine pills hidden in five sacks behind the car seats.

Police Major General Kittisak Plathong, the commander of Border Patrol Police Region 2, stated that intelligence suggested a major drug trafficking network was transporting drugs from Laos through Kalasin, destined for Khon Kaen.

A coordinated operation was launched involving the narcotics suppression police, Internal Security Operations Command, Surasak Montri Task Force, Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Kalasin Provincial Investigation Division, and Sahatsakhan Police Station. Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Komsan Nilsomboon, the team identified the suspect vehicle on Kud Yang Samakkhi Road and pursued it until it was cornered at the hotel.

The driver, Thanaphon Watko, a 26 year old resident of Khamin subdistrict, Kalasin province, was arrested. Thanaphon confessed to being hired by a financier from Laos to transport the drugs from Chanuman district, Amnat Charoen province, to Khon Kaen for 15,000 baht (US$460). He was accompanied by another accomplice who managed to evade capture.

Khon Kaen police seize five million meth pills in major bust | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thanaphon faces charges of distributing a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) for sale, contributing to its spread among the public. The investigation is ongoing to further dismantle the network.

Related Articles

Later, at 4.30am, Khon Kaen highway police, in collaboration with the narcotics suppression division, received a tip-off about a suspicious convoy of vehicles on Highway 262, near Ban Thum-Phra Yuen-Manjakiri Road. Officers stopped a suspect vehicle with a female driver acting nervously.

Khon Kaen police seize five million meth pills in major bust | News by Thaiger

She initially claimed to be visiting her family in Sakon Nakhon before proceeding to Suphan Buri. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 4,048,000 methamphetamine pills, reported KhaoSod.

The woman was charged with possession and distribution of a category 1 narcotic for commercial purposes, contributing to its spread and affecting national security and public safety.

She also faced charges for drug use and driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Khon Kaen police seize five million meth pills in major bust | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Police investigate toddler&#8217;s death with bruises in Nonthaburi Crime News

Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

13 minutes ago
Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot Phuket News

Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

23 minutes ago
Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays Bangkok News

Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

35 minutes ago
Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks Thailand News

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

47 minutes ago
Thailand warns travellers of Japan&#8217;s new power bank rules Thailand News

Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

57 minutes ago
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute Crime News

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

1 hour ago
Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party Thailand News

Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

1 hour ago
Burmese man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder in Samut Prakan hotel Crime News

Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

1 hour ago
Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup Pattaya News

Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

2 hours ago
Family feud: Thai father&#8217;s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend Thailand News

Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

2 hours ago
Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows Road deaths

Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

2 hours ago
Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues Thailand News

Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

2 hours ago
Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border Crime News

Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

2 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification Bangkok News

Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP&#8217;s car in Songkhla Thailand News

Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings Thailand News

Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

3 hours ago
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy Phuket News

Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

3 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

3 hours ago
Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal Business News

Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal

4 hours ago
Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution Crime News

Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

4 hours ago
Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns Thailand News

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

4 hours ago
Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown Phuket News

Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

4 hours ago
Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets Thailand News

Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

5 hours ago
Thailand investigates mpox case in Chiang Mai amid rising numbers Chiang Mai News

Thailand investigates mpox case in Chiang Mai amid rising numbers

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
216 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x