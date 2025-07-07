Arsenic contamination in Mekong River near Thai border

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat issued a warning about the detection of heavy metal contamination in the Mekong River, which is suspected to have originated from poorly regulated mining operations in Myanmar.

The situation has been classified as “moderately serious.”

Recent water quality assessments conducted by the MRC have revealed elevated levels of arsenic in several locations along the river. The testing, which focused on the Kok River and parts of the Mekong, found that arsenic concentrations exceeded the standard limit of 0.01 mg/L at four out of five sampling sites.

Sites upstream at the Myanmar–Laos border and the downstream site at Luang Prabang in Laos reported arsenic levels below the threshold. However, higher arsenic levels were found in the section between the Golden Triangle at the Myanmar–Laos border and Thailand’s Chiang Khong district at the Thailand–Laos border.

The MRC noted that no lead contamination was found in the Mekong within Laos, suggesting the contamination may originate from transboundary sources. Comparative data from the Thai Pollution Control Department (PCD) in May recorded arsenic levels averaging 0.025 mg/L.

In light of these findings, the MRC is organising joint assessments to enhance cross-border water quality monitoring. A meeting and field visit is scheduled for July 21 in Chiang Rai to secure agreement among Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand on a monitoring plan and outline a long-term roadmap for regional cooperation.

This initiative responds to a growing transboundary water pollution crisis, primarily attributed to substandard mining practices in Myanmar. Heavy metals like arsenic have been detected in the Kok and Sai Rivers, which flow through northern Thailand before joining the Mekong.

The Thai PCD is closely monitoring the situation, noting that contamination levels typically increase during the rainy season. Officials have advised the public in affected areas to refrain from using river water for household or agricultural purposes due to potential health risks.

Additionally, the government is preparing to engage in direct negotiations with Myanmar to seek a lasting resolution to the issue, emphasising the need to protect local communities that depend heavily on the region’s rivers, reported Bangkok Post.