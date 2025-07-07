Arsenic contamination in Mekong River near Thai border

MRC warns of heavy metal contamination linked to mining in Myanmar, prompting joint action to protect communities relying on the Mekong River

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
241 1 minute read
Arsenic contamination in Mekong River near Thai border
Mekong River | Photo via PonAek/Getty Images

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat issued a warning about the detection of heavy metal contamination in the Mekong River, which is suspected to have originated from poorly regulated mining operations in Myanmar.

The situation has been classified as “moderately serious.”

Recent water quality assessments conducted by the MRC have revealed elevated levels of arsenic in several locations along the river. The testing, which focused on the Kok River and parts of the Mekong, found that arsenic concentrations exceeded the standard limit of 0.01 mg/L at four out of five sampling sites.

Sites upstream at the Myanmar–Laos border and the downstream site at Luang Prabang in Laos reported arsenic levels below the threshold. However, higher arsenic levels were found in the section between the Golden Triangle at the Myanmar–Laos border and Thailand’s Chiang Khong district at the Thailand–Laos border.

The MRC noted that no lead contamination was found in the Mekong within Laos, suggesting the contamination may originate from transboundary sources. Comparative data from the Thai Pollution Control Department (PCD) in May recorded arsenic levels averaging 0.025 mg/L.

In light of these findings, the MRC is organising joint assessments to enhance cross-border water quality monitoring. A meeting and field visit is scheduled for July 21 in Chiang Rai to secure agreement among Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand on a monitoring plan and outline a long-term roadmap for regional cooperation.

Arsenic contamination in Mekong River near Thai border | News by Thaiger
Section of the Mekong River running through the Thai-Laos border | Photo via compost photo/Getty Images

This initiative responds to a growing transboundary water pollution crisis, primarily attributed to substandard mining practices in Myanmar. Heavy metals like arsenic have been detected in the Kok and Sai Rivers, which flow through northern Thailand before joining the Mekong.

Related Articles

The Thai PCD is closely monitoring the situation, noting that contamination levels typically increase during the rainy season. Officials have advised the public in affected areas to refrain from using river water for household or agricultural purposes due to potential health risks.

Additionally, the government is preparing to engage in direct negotiations with Myanmar to seek a lasting resolution to the issue, emphasising the need to protect local communities that depend heavily on the region’s rivers, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard Thailand News

Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard

3 minutes ago
Police investigate toddler&#8217;s death with bruises in Nonthaburi Crime News

Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

17 minutes ago
Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot Phuket News

Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

27 minutes ago
Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays Bangkok News

Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

39 minutes ago
Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks Thailand News

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

51 minutes ago
Thailand warns travellers of Japan&#8217;s new power bank rules Thailand News

Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

1 hour ago
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute Crime News

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

1 hour ago
Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party Thailand News

Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

1 hour ago
Burmese man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder in Samut Prakan hotel Crime News

Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

2 hours ago
Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup Pattaya News

Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

2 hours ago
Family feud: Thai father&#8217;s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend Thailand News

Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

2 hours ago
Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows Road deaths

Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

2 hours ago
Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues Thailand News

Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

2 hours ago
Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border Crime News

Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

2 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification Bangkok News

Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP&#8217;s car in Songkhla Thailand News

Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings Thailand News

Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

3 hours ago
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy Phuket News

Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

3 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

4 hours ago
Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal Business News

Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal

4 hours ago
Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution Crime News

Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

4 hours ago
Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns Thailand News

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

4 hours ago
Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown Phuket News

Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

4 hours ago
Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets Thailand News

Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
241 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x