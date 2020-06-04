Internet scam offers dodgy amulets for lottery wins | The Thaiger

Crime
Internet scam offers dodgy amulets for lottery wins
Police are warning of new internet scam offering lucky amulets to guarantee lottery success, claiming, falsely, that they’ve had helped celebrities win the lottery multiple times. The announcement from the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai police yesterday.
“Investigation officers have looked into this matter and found a group of people who offered to buy lottery tickets after they had won the prizes in the latest drawing, so that they could take a picture and post on social media claiming it was won by celebrities. Such an act is a violation of the Computer-related Crime Act of 2007.”
The Act says that those who key into a computer system distorted or forged information or data, in a manner likely to cause damage to another person or the public will be subject to imprisonment of up to 5 years and/or a fine of up to 100,000.
“Lottery is a game of chance with no way to guarantee success, therefore people should consider carefully before buying anything that claims to bring luck to the owner. If you were damaged by, or have information regarding this kind of internet scam, please contact Police Cyber Taskforce hotline at 1599, 1155 or 191.”
Amulet scams have been a popular inhabitant of the top ten local scams for Thais. THIS is from a temple in Phuket that was ripping off Chinese tourists selling off cheap plastic amulets for exorbitant prices with promises of ‘lucky’ or ‘magic’ powers.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Carpenter killed at migrant workers’ camp
A Burmese carpenter was killed early yesterday morning at a central Thailand workers’ camp which houses hundreds of migrant workers. 32 year old Thein Tun, was stabbed multiple times and was dead by the time police arrived at the Sino-Thai Engineering camp in the Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok.
Police found a knife but are still looking for possible suspects. The workers at the camp are from Cambodia and Myanmar. Only some can speak Thai. Police tried questioning some of the workers with the help of those who could speak Thai, but no one said they knew or saw what happened.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South
Woman in southern Thailand accused of murdering daughter
A 54 year old woman, named by police as Prateep Chindawong, has been arrested for the murder of her 29 year old daughter in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Police say Chonthicha Jindawong was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.
Thai media reports say the accused had claimed her house was broken into and that the intruder killed her daughter as the young woman cried for help. The murder took place on April 11, with police working on the case since, trying to gather enough evidence to justify an arrest warrant.
Their suspicions were initially aroused when they discovered the window appeared to have been opened from the inside. One of the officers says this was done to give the impression someone had broken in.
“This must be done by someone who wanted to claim that an intruder broke into the house and killed her daughter.”
The murder is reportedly the result of a family dispute over the inheritance of a plot of land. Yesterday, the provincial court issued an arrest warrant for Prateep who is now in custody, charged with murder.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Chiang Rai policeman fired over torture death of university mascot dog
When the body of Tia, the mascot dog of Chiang Mai University was found in May, suspicions arose immediately. It was initially announced that Tia, or “Shorty” in English, had been run over by a car, and police later said a student had come forward to confess. But animal rights group Watchdog Thailand, based in Chiang Mai, investigated the incident and reported their findings to police.
Security footage didn’t support the original story, Now, one of the 3 police corporals who allegedly tortured and killed the beloved dog has been dismissed from civil service. The incident, which took place May 8, has shocked locals and students, and Watchdog Thailand has been pushing for justice. University students even floated a plan to build a statue dedicated to his memory.
Officers of the Chang Phueak police station reportedly found evidence of the animal being taken off campus at night, tortured and the body being dumped by the suspects.
Apart from the dismissal of one suspect, a committee is being set up to investigate the case further. National police chief General Chakthip Chaijinda himself has said he will ensure justice is served.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
Internet scam offers dodgy amulets for lottery wins
Carpenter killed at migrant workers’ camp
Thailand’s health volunteers are ‘unsung heroes’ WHO rep says
Government says Cambodian workers should remain in Thailand during Covid-19
Beauty clinic designs special face masks for facial treatments
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
Woman in southern Thailand accused of murdering daughter
Heavy rains, thundershowers predicted nationwide
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Private daycares and nurseries desperately want to reopen
Huge Nike flagship store opens in Bangkok’s Siam Center
Developers need to clear stock, heavy discounting in property market
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
LA’s Thai Town hit by protesters and rioters
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
Government to introduce financial incentives to boost domestic tourism
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime4 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
- Crime3 days ago
LA’s Thai Town hit by protesters and rioters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine