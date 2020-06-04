TAT will use domestic tourism as dress rehearsal for international returns | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
TAT will use domestic tourism as dress rehearsal for international returns
“…the tourism sector will continue to be stifled by disease control measures until a Covid-19 vaccine is developed.”
Due to the current ban on international arrivals, extended several times and now in effect until at least July, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has created a strategy to support domestic tourism and “learn from the experience”, as it eases into the inevitable challenge of luring back international tourists.
In a feature posted on its website earlier this week, the TAT said it had identified some basic truths; one of them being that the tourism sector will continue to be stifled by disease control measures until a Covid-19 vaccine is developed.
“This will affect and change all behaviour and patterns of traditional travel and tourism activities starting with the aviation experience.”
The agency predicts that only the strongest people will travel as tourists focus more than before on their health and safety. The so-called “new normal,” which is actually highly abnormal for Thai tourism, will concentrate on less travel, smaller gatherings and avoiding crowds. This is the opposite of what made Thai tourism the success it was before the pandemic… group tours, especially from China, festivals, large scale events, and a massive nightlife and entertainment industry (with all the related health risks), gave the country 39.8 million tourists last year. This year the kingdom will be lucky to attract a third of that number, and that’s supremely optimistic given the current risk-averse Thai government.
Both mainstream and niche markets will be evaluated for opportunities, but Thailand’s tourism industry is highly dependent on international arrivals, and it will ultimately be consumers who decide if and when they’re comfortable travelling overseas.
Visitors to Thailand, as of now, are required to obtain a fit-to-fly medical certificate and medical insurance cover, that includes Covid-19 treatment, valued at 100,000 US$ (3.1 million baht). Only people with current work permits or an ‘urgent’ need to return, are considered for possible re-entry at the moment.
Here are some more considerations that may be imposed, according to the TAT…
• The number of tourists will be limited to avoid congestion
• Once landed in Thailand, tourists will be required to undergo a Covid-19 rapid screening process for reconfirmation, and then depart to a sealed area resort location, most likely islands, without any stops
• The swab tests are not 100% reliable and require 6-12 hours for processing, which might not be practical for airports to manage
• Financial support will have to be extended to airlines and tour operators to use in public relations and tourism marketing campaigns
While in Thailand, tourists will have to install and use the Thai Chana tracking application on their smartphones when travelling in and out of sealed areas. Basically the focus will be on high-end international tourists who can afford the expensive medical insurance and are prepared to be transported to a “bubble” in a beach resort.
The TAT also floated the idea of a tax for outbound Thai tourists to support domestic tourism, while exempting visa application fees at Thai embassies and consulates in other countries, including visa-on-arrival fees. This move would require a compensation budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Bureau’s lost revenue.
(Bottomline: If these measures are to be rolled out there are very few tourists who will be inclined to jump through the hoops and then be ‘imprisoned’ in a location for the duration of their stay. The TAT also foreshadows the idea of a ‘vaccine stamp’ where people without a Covid-19 vaccine wouldn’t be allowed to enter the country – The Thaiger)
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Government says Cambodian workers should remain in Thailand during Covid-19
The director general of Thailand’s Employment Department, Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun, says Cambodian labourers should remain in Thailand while the fight against the Covid-19 goes on in the region. He was speaking following a meeting with the the Cambodian Ambassador, Ouk Sorphorn, where they discussed how Thailand would deal with its migrant workforce during the pandemic.
According to a report in Nation Thailand, Suchart claims Cambodian workers wish to remain in Thailand and continue working, rather than returning to their home country. He says having them travel across the border now would not only cost money but could increase the risk of virus transmission. He adds that having them remain in Thailand provides reassurance to Thai business owners that they won’t have to deal with a shortage of workers, adding that the Cambodians themselves are in agreement.
“The Cambodians agreed to the preliminary principles and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Cambodia to meet in a video conference later.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Beauty clinic designs special face masks for facial treatments
A skin and beauty clinic has designed a mini face mask for clients getting close-up facial treatments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and comply with the rules set out by the government. But the mask allows therapists to still get to most of the face so they can apply the same procedures.
Waleerat Clinic in Bangkok made re-usable cloth masks that are narrower than typical face masks, covering the mouth and nose but leaving the cheeks open. The staff also protect themselves by wearing face shields. The clinic’s chief told Reuters they also plan to design another mask the leaves most of the nose out so they can treat that area without taking the mask off the client.
“At first, I thought it was weird but it is actually really great because it’s specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments,” a laser treatment customer told Reuters.
The clinic, which opened in the third phase of restriction lifts, says they’ve drastically cut down the amount of clients coming in the centre each day from more than 100 people to just 15. They also require temperature and health checks.
SOURCE: Reuters
Huge Nike flagship store opens in Bangkok’s Siam Center
A massive Nike flagship store is now open in Bangkok’s Siam Center, with a ‘footprint’ spanning more than 836 square metres of prime retail space in the capital. Intended to showcase Nike’s innovation across multiple product categories, the store offers the brand’s first “Nike By You” in-store customisation service in Thailand.
Retailers are now pulling out all stops to lure you back to their stores. The rise on online retail is having a massive effect on retail traffic – the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t helping either. But Valiram, the Southeast Asian luxury and lifestyle retail specialist, who have opened the store are defying the trend and invested in a stunning shop-front in one of Bangkok’s more sophisticated shopping precincts.
According to the director of Nike stores for Southeast Asia & India…
“Nike Bangkok at Siam Center exists to offer everyone the ability to make sport a daily habit, ensuring they are inspired and committed to staying active. The top Nike offerings have been carefully curated for this community, and the store has been conceptualised with multiple touch points for a fully immersive and seamless Nike experience that is truly personalised and unique.”
Services like head-to-toe apparel fitting and footwear trial are offered to provide consumers opportunities to deepen their connection with the brand and select products suited to their needs. Customers can also book one-on-one sessions with running experts and styling specialists.
Valiram describes the new store as a “truly unique and immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of retail, empowering consumers to engage with Nike products in new ways.”
“Creating a world-class retail environment is a Valiram hallmark and the opening of Nike Bangkok at Siam Center in partnership with Nike reaffirms that.”
SOURCES: thaivisa | insideretail
