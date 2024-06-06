Husband of ex-actress charged for 93 million baht porn site

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) filed charges against the husband of a former famous actress, the owner of a website that intercepted and distributed pornographic material, causing damages exceeding 93 million baht.

The Deputy Director of the Technology and Information Cases Division, Ratchaphruek Chudam, along with a team of special case investigators, yesterday, June 5, submitted 121 investigation files, totalling 33,681 pages, and the suspect to the Office of Special Cases for legal proceedings.

The DSI Director-General recommended charges against Phumipat (last name withheld), the husband of a former famous actress currently in custody, along with seven others. They face accusations of intercepting the computer data of others during transmission in a computer system and altering or modifying it without permission.

The charges include causing the computer systems of others to be suspended and uploading, distributing, or forwarding computer data known to be pornographic under the Computer Crime Act of 2007 and its amendments.

These charges stem from an investigation by the Technology and Information Cases Division of the DSI into copyright violations of audiovisual materials and foreign films via the Internet. The illegal activities were traced back to the website http://www.doo4k.tv and several other sites, with damages valued at 93,090,000 baht (US$2.5 million), reported Sanook.

The investigation concluded with the recommendation to prosecute 25 individuals on September 11 last year. However, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Intellectual Property and International Trade Cases Division 3 ordered the cessation of proceedings against the suspects under the Copyright Act of 1994 and its amendments, as the complainants had withdrawn their complaints. The Prosecutor’s Office returned the investigation files and the suspects to the special case investigators for further action.

In related news, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested 12 Thai Twitter stars for promoting supplements for erectile dysfunction (ED) through pornographic content on the social media platform.

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division of the CIB tracked down and arrested the Thai sex creators who shared their explicit pictures and videos on social media to prevent Thai children and teenagers from accessing them.