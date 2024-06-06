Bangkok man arrested for fatal stabbing driven by jealousy

Image courtesy of Khaosod

Bangkok police arrested a 23 year old man for brutally stabbing his girlfriend eight times in a fit of jealousy behind her apartment complex. The incident resulted in the tragic death of the woman, who was followed home in a planned attack.

The police yesterday were alerted to the crime at around 1am. Officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station discovered the body of 31 year old convenience store worker, Naree, in the motorcycle parking area of the aforementioned apartment in Chom Thong, Bangkok.

She was found in her work uniform, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation revealed that Naree, a single mother, had separated from her ex-husband two years ago and was raising her seven year old child alone.

Suwann, the suspect, had been romantically involved with Naree and frequently visited her at her apartment. However, their relationship ended due to his possessive and jealous behaviour, which had previously led to physical altercations.

Despite their breakup, Suwann continued to harass Naree. On the night of the incident, Naree had just returned from work and was heading to her apartment when Suwann, who was waiting for her, attacked her with a knife.

Following the incident, Suwann fled to Lat Bua Luang in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, where he attempted to lay low. However, the investigation team from Bang Khun Thian Police Station and officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 9 managed to track him down.

Suwann was successfully apprehended and taken into custody at Lat Bua Luang Police Station, before being transferred back to Bang Khun Thian Police Station for further questioning to uncover the motive behind the brutal killing, reported Khaosod.

The arrest has brought some relief to Naree’s family, who are still grappling with the shock and grief of her sudden and violent death. The investigation continues as authorities piece together the events leading up to the fatal attack and examine any underlying issues that may have contributed to Suwann’s actions.

Original story: Ex-boyfriend suspected of stabbing girlfriend to death in Bangkok

A resident contacted the police after witnessing a Thai woman being stabbed to death in the early hours of today in the Jomthong district of Bangkok

The 33 year old witness, Klanarong Nitjakam, called officers at Bang Khun Tien Police Station to investigate the fatal stabbing, which happened at about 1.30am today, June 5. The victim, identified as 31 year old Naree, was found lying lifeless in a car park behind the apartment.

The investigation revealed that Naree suffered two stab wounds to her left arm, three to her chest, and another three to her back. A knife with a yellow handle was found near her body.

Naree was reportedly an employee at a convenience store near her apartment. She was wearing her uniform, covered by a black jacket, and flipflops.

Klanarong disclosed that he was awakened by the victim’s cries for help and looked out his window to investigate. He saw a man in a dark brown T-shirt and jeans stabbing the victim and shouted at the attacker, demanding he stop.

The attacker ignored his pleas and stabbed the woman three more times before fleeing the scene. Klanarong stated that he had seen the victim multiple times but had never spoken to her. He expressed remorse that he could not save her life.

Police suspect Naree’s ex-boyfriend is the murderer. Officers believe the ex-boyfriend was motivated by jealousy, as Naree had recently started a new relationship with someone she met on social media. Officers are currently reviewing security camera footage to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.