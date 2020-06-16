Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash | The Thaiger

image
Bangkok

Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Spring News
Shortly after expressing his love for driving fast, a young man has died in a high speed motorcycle crash in Bangkok. He wrote on Facebook yesterday saying that when riding solo… “I can go as fast as I wish.”

2 hours later, he died.

A witness said the 21 year old motorcyclist from Lopburi was speeding by when he smashed into a road barrier. Medics from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital rushed to the scene and found the man’s body next to his beloved motorcycle. Nation Thailand did not report if the man was wearing a helmet, or the suspected speed the man was going before he crashed.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous &#8220;happiness street&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Crime

Prostitution is supposedly being eliminated in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, after two sex workers were caught on video not wearing face masks while soliciting customers. It would take a lot more than a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during sex, but that’s apparently what sparked the attention. One police officer even said “there will be no prostitutes in this area ever again!”

No prostitutes … right. The province has a street well known for easy-to-get sex known as Soi Pan Sook, meaning “sharing happiness street.” A video taken by men driving their car through the street shows the two women soliciting the men for sex. But what got the people on the internet riled up is the fact that the women aren’t wearing face masks.

The women turned themselves in, telling police they had taken the face masks off to talk to customers. The women were also accused of breaking the 11am curfew, which has now ended. They were fined 1,000 baht for violating the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.

In the video, the women claim to have deals with the police, and assure the potential clients that the authorities won’t be a problem. Officers responded by saying this isn’t true, and the sex workers later retracted what they said, adding that they just want the men to feel comfortable.

The Thanyaburi district police say they have arrested 10 sex workers this year, but if they’re only getting 1,000 baht fines, that probably won’t stop them.

SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Court adds “drive through” for filing complaint and documents

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Court adds &#8220;drive through&#8221; for filing complaint and documents | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

One court just north of Bangkok is providing drive through service to ensure social distancing and protect people from a potential return of the coronavirus. People can now stay in their cars, or on their motorbikes, when they file complaints or submit documents to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

The service is supported the Supreme Court president who wants to bring in more technology and innovative ideas. Just last week the Supreme Court started using video for the verdict delivery process. The move ensures social distancing, and in turn, speeds up process, a plus for inmates waiting on verdicts to get them released.

Last Tuesday, a Supreme Court justice read a verdict for a drug case for the first time using a video conference call.

SOURCES: Thai Residents | Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pressreader

As part of a new “landscape improvement project,” the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has begun removing trees along Na Phra Lan Road, to pave the way for an underground network of walkways. 34 trees on the road will be removed, and the “Silpakorn Nokrob” (around Silpakorn) Facebook page yesterday called the decision “heartbreaking” for locals and conservationists. In April the BMA took some flak after some overly enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps that will take years to recover any meaningful foliage.

The decision was made to make way for the construction of underground walkways to accommodate crowds flocking to the historical district, which encompasses landmark attractions including the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The BMA says the trees, many of them decades old, will be replanted near the Memorial Bridge.

The project is an initiative by the Rattanakosin and Old Cities Conservation and Development Committee, to improve the landscape of the Sanam Luang public square and the adjacent Na Phra Lan and Maha Rat roads. The area is home to Silpakorn Univerity, the Grand Palace and other must-see tourist magnets.

The project, with a budget of 1.1 billion baht, and expected to be completed next year, comprises 3 underground walkways with utility space. 2 walkways will be built under Na Phra Lan Road. 1 will be 96 metres long and the other 37 metres long. 1 will have utility space of 6,280 square metres, including 76 public restrooms. The third walkway, 90 metres in length, will be built under Maha Rat Road with utility space of 1,146 square metres and 35 restrooms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

