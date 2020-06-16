Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash
Shortly after expressing his love for driving fast, a young man has died in a high speed motorcycle crash in Bangkok. He wrote on Facebook yesterday saying that when riding solo… “I can go as fast as I wish.”
2 hours later, he died.
A witness said the 21 year old motorcyclist from Lopburi was speeding by when he smashed into a road barrier. Medics from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital rushed to the scene and found the man’s body next to his beloved motorcycle. Nation Thailand did not report if the man was wearing a helmet, or the suspected speed the man was going before he crashed.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Prostitution is supposedly being eliminated in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, after two sex workers were caught on video not wearing face masks while soliciting customers. It would take a lot more than a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during sex, but that’s apparently what sparked the attention. One police officer even said “there will be no prostitutes in this area ever again!”
No prostitutes … right. The province has a street well known for easy-to-get sex known as Soi Pan Sook, meaning “sharing happiness street.” A video taken by men driving their car through the street shows the two women soliciting the men for sex. But what got the people on the internet riled up is the fact that the women aren’t wearing face masks.
The women turned themselves in, telling police they had taken the face masks off to talk to customers. The women were also accused of breaking the 11am curfew, which has now ended. They were fined 1,000 baht for violating the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.
In the video, the women claim to have deals with the police, and assure the potential clients that the authorities won’t be a problem. Officers responded by saying this isn’t true, and the sex workers later retracted what they said, adding that they just want the men to feel comfortable.
The Thanyaburi district police say they have arrested 10 sex workers this year, but if they’re only getting 1,000 baht fines, that probably won’t stop them.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Court adds “drive through” for filing complaint and documents
One court just north of Bangkok is providing drive through service to ensure social distancing and protect people from a potential return of the coronavirus. People can now stay in their cars, or on their motorbikes, when they file complaints or submit documents to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.
The service is supported the Supreme Court president who wants to bring in more technology and innovative ideas. Just last week the Supreme Court started using video for the verdict delivery process. The move ensures social distancing, and in turn, speeds up process, a plus for inmates waiting on verdicts to get them released.
Last Tuesday, a Supreme Court justice read a verdict for a drug case for the first time using a video conference call.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
As part of a new “landscape improvement project,” the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has begun removing trees along Na Phra Lan Road, to pave the way for an underground network of walkways. 34 trees on the road will be removed, and the “Silpakorn Nokrob” (around Silpakorn) Facebook page yesterday called the decision “heartbreaking” for locals and conservationists. In April the BMA took some flak after some overly enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps that will take years to recover any meaningful foliage.
The decision was made to make way for the construction of underground walkways to accommodate crowds flocking to the historical district, which encompasses landmark attractions including the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The BMA says the trees, many of them decades old, will be replanted near the Memorial Bridge.
The project is an initiative by the Rattanakosin and Old Cities Conservation and Development Committee, to improve the landscape of the Sanam Luang public square and the adjacent Na Phra Lan and Maha Rat roads. The area is home to Silpakorn Univerity, the Grand Palace and other must-see tourist magnets.
The project, with a budget of 1.1 billion baht, and expected to be completed next year, comprises 3 underground walkways with utility space. 2 walkways will be built under Na Phra Lan Road. 1 will be 96 metres long and the other 37 metres long. 1 will have utility space of 6,280 square metres, including 76 public restrooms. The third walkway, 90 metres in length, will be built under Maha Rat Road with utility space of 1,146 square metres and 35 restrooms.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 16
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Love for driving fast leads to fatal crash
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- Crime3 days ago
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- South1 day ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Business3 days ago
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
- Crime3 days ago
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.