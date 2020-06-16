Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first | The Thaiger

Aviation authorities will talk to international airlines today about resuming flights into Thailand. So far, business trips will be allowed first and tourists from low-risk countries while be allowed later. More details about the re-opening of Thailand’s borders will be discussed at a CCSA meeting tomorrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, will discuss safety measures to prevent the return of the coronavirus such as a social distancing seating arrangements and special guidelines for inflight food services. Airplanes may also need to have quarantine areas in case a passenger is sick.

The first wave of travellers will those entering the country for business purposes. The second wave will be tourists under the “travel bubble” scheme which would allow foreigners from low-risk countries to visit limited destinations in Thailand. The CAAT director-general told the Bangkok Post that he does not expect the travel bubble to be ready by next month.

Countries, considered low risk, and potential reciprocal travel bubble partners, could be Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, even Singapore or China. But no details have been officially announced.

All recent new infections of the coronavirus have been from Thais returning from overseas.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post