Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

Gunfire erupts near homes as disguised assailant stalks survivors to emergency ward

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee34 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
129 2 minutes read
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A gunman dressed as a delivery rider opened fire on a group of drinkers, leaving two dead, and later pursued victims to a hospital, continuing his attack. The incident occurred around 10.25pm yesterday, June 4, at Soi Rong Pui YVP, outside house number 129/15, in Mueang Rangsit subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani province.

Friends of the injured initially took them to Lat Lum Kaeo Hospital, but the assailant followed on a motorcycle, firing again at the hospital entrance. Two people were killed in the attack.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonrak, an investigator from Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station, along with Major General Yutthana Chonkhun, Pathum Thani provincial police commander, and forensic officers from the Ministry of Justice, attended the scene.

At the hospital entrance, more than 12 bullet casings were found scattered, with bullets having penetrated the outpatient building windows, fortunately not harming any patients. A red Isuzu pickup truck, registration number Bon 7297 Pathum Thani, was also damaged, with bullets penetrating the driver’s side window and rear glass. Blood and a bullet casing were discovered in the truck’s bed.

Related Articles

The two deceased were identified as 32 year old firefighter, Mana Sisang, who was shot in the body and head, and 32 year old Narin Asa, a mortuary worker, who suffered similar injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was a man wearing a green delivery uniform, riding a white Honda Wave motorcycle. He used an unidentified firearm and fled the scene.

Witness Watthanapong, a 44 year old volunteer from Por Teck Tung Foundation, recounted seeing a red pickup truck bringing the injured to the hospital, followed by a motorcycle. The rider, dressed in a delivery uniform, opened fire, causing chaos as people ran for safety.

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Virat, a 33 year old pickup driver, stated they were drinking outside a house when the gunman arrived, claiming to be a delivery rider.

Upon being told there was no order, he drew a gun, opening fire on the group of six. After the initial shooting, Virat found two people shot and took them to the hospital, with five in the truck bed.

The gunman ambushed them again at the hospital entrance, firing multiple shots at the pickup, hitting the injured.

Witnesses described the suspect riding a Honda Wave 125i, wearing a delivery uniform with a delivery box on the back.

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting | News by Thaiger

Somsak Chonniyom, a 42 year old village head, heard gunshots and saw the gunman in action. He reported the area is typically peaceful, with neighbours gathering for meals and drinks. The motive remains unclear, though an initial investigation suggests it may involve a love triangle.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonrak documented the scene and directed the bodies to the Institute of Forensic Science for further examination. Witnesses will be interviewed to determine the true motive behind the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering Thailand News

Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering

7 minutes ago
Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint Crime News

Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

19 minutes ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt Thailand News

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

26 minutes ago
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting Crime News

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

34 minutes ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop Bangkok News

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

41 minutes ago
Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

50 minutes ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

1 hour ago
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger Bangkok News

Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

1 hour ago
Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes Thailand News

Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes

1 hour ago
70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal Bangkok News

70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal

2 hours ago
Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion Thailand News

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

2 hours ago
Danish man&#8217;s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap Thailand News

Danish man’s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap

2 hours ago
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

2 hours ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

2 hours ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

2 hours ago
When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home Pattaya News

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

3 hours ago
Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights Thailand News

Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights

19 hours ago
High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run Thailand News

High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run

19 hours ago
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

20 hours ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

20 hours ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

20 hours ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

20 hours ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

20 hours ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee34 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
129 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

2 days ago
Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident

Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident

4 days ago
Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

6 days ago
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x