Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

A gunman dressed as a delivery rider opened fire on a group of drinkers, leaving two dead, and later pursued victims to a hospital, continuing his attack. The incident occurred around 10.25pm yesterday, June 4, at Soi Rong Pui YVP, outside house number 129/15, in Mueang Rangsit subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani province.

Friends of the injured initially took them to Lat Lum Kaeo Hospital, but the assailant followed on a motorcycle, firing again at the hospital entrance. Two people were killed in the attack.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonrak, an investigator from Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station, along with Major General Yutthana Chonkhun, Pathum Thani provincial police commander, and forensic officers from the Ministry of Justice, attended the scene.

At the hospital entrance, more than 12 bullet casings were found scattered, with bullets having penetrated the outpatient building windows, fortunately not harming any patients. A red Isuzu pickup truck, registration number Bon 7297 Pathum Thani, was also damaged, with bullets penetrating the driver’s side window and rear glass. Blood and a bullet casing were discovered in the truck’s bed.

The two deceased were identified as 32 year old firefighter, Mana Sisang, who was shot in the body and head, and 32 year old Narin Asa, a mortuary worker, who suffered similar injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was a man wearing a green delivery uniform, riding a white Honda Wave motorcycle. He used an unidentified firearm and fled the scene.

Witness Watthanapong, a 44 year old volunteer from Por Teck Tung Foundation, recounted seeing a red pickup truck bringing the injured to the hospital, followed by a motorcycle. The rider, dressed in a delivery uniform, opened fire, causing chaos as people ran for safety.

Virat, a 33 year old pickup driver, stated they were drinking outside a house when the gunman arrived, claiming to be a delivery rider.

Upon being told there was no order, he drew a gun, opening fire on the group of six. After the initial shooting, Virat found two people shot and took them to the hospital, with five in the truck bed.

The gunman ambushed them again at the hospital entrance, firing multiple shots at the pickup, hitting the injured.

Witnesses described the suspect riding a Honda Wave 125i, wearing a delivery uniform with a delivery box on the back.

Somsak Chonniyom, a 42 year old village head, heard gunshots and saw the gunman in action. He reported the area is typically peaceful, with neighbours gathering for meals and drinks. The motive remains unclear, though an initial investigation suggests it may involve a love triangle.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonrak documented the scene and directed the bodies to the Institute of Forensic Science for further examination. Witnesses will be interviewed to determine the true motive behind the incident, reported KhaoSod.