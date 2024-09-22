Teacher crashes into parked vehicles in Buriram multiple times

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A shocking incident captured on CCTV shows a teacher driving recklessly and crashing into parked vehicles multiple times. The incident happened in Kan Dong District, Buriram Province, involving Peach, a 27 year old assistant teacher at a local school. Peach drove a blue pickup truck and crashed into three motorcycles parked in front of a restaurant, followed by a collision with another pickup truck.

The restaurant owner reported that Peach repeatedly reversed and rammed the parked vehicles three times. The incident was recorded on CCTV from the Kan Dong Subdistrict Municipality office, located opposite the restaurant.

The footage reveals that the first crash occurred when Peach drove along the road, hitting three motorcycles parked in front of the restaurant, causing them to fall onto the roadside. Several people from the restaurant ran out to witness the commotion.

During the chaos, the restaurant owner attempted to move his vehicle from the parking area to retrieve personal belongings. While doing so, Peach drove in the wrong direction, causing approximately seven to eight people observing the incident to scatter and avoid being hit. Peach’s vehicle narrowly missed the owner’s car, prompting him to quickly move it to a safer location, fearing another potential collision.

Later, a white pickup truck parked nearby to observe the situation. As the driver opened the door to get out of the vehicle, Peach’s car approached and struck the right door, causing significant damage. Fortunately, the driver had only one foot out of the vehicle and managed to pull it back just in time.

Watchara Jamikorn, the 44 year old owner of the white pickup truck, recounted that his business is located nearby. Upon hearing a loud noise, he went out to see what had happened. He noticed the perpetrator’s vehicle circling the area and hitting a traffic cone, reported KhaoSod.

Watchara then drove his vehicle to check the situation and parked slightly past the restaurant. He turned on his hazard lights and opened the door to get out. Just as he was about to step down, he saw the lights of Peach’s vehicle approaching his open door. He quickly pulled his leg back inside, moments before hearing a loud crash as Peach’s truck hit his door.

