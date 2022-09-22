Connect with us

Central Thailand

Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas

Published

 on 

Chao Phraya Dam.

The Office of National Water Resources announced yesterday that rice fields in central Thailand’s Chao Phraya will be made into temporary water retention areas after farmers finish harvesting them at the end of this month. 

The office’s secretary-general, Surasee Kittimthon, said that more water will be drained from northern Thailand via the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province in early October. He noted that one or two storms are expected in Thailand next month, adding more possible floods. 

Surasee said that the National Water Command Centre instructed the Meteorological Department, and the Institute of Water Resources Information, to use their weather and water forecasts to assess the water runoffs from the north and plan how to manage the water accordingly.

There are currently about 2,200m3/sec of water flowing from the north into the Chao Phraya reservoir, Surasee said. He said there are about 1,980m3/sec being discharged through the dam.

If the water inflow rate from the north jumps up to 2,500m3/sec, some of it will have to be discharged downstream, toward the eastern and western reaches of the Chao Phraya River, in addition to the draining of water into rice fields, he said.

Surasee noted, however, that there is still plenty of space in reservoirs behind major dams in the north to store more rainwater.

In recent months, Thailand’s floods have wreaked havoc throughout the country. In Bangkok, some academics have suggested that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration use incentives for land owners to offer their land for water retention.

Some have also said that lands in Bangkok such as public parks should be converted into water retention zones in case of need.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket6 mins ago

Jump in Phuket’s vegetable prices as vegetarian festival approaches
Thailand13 mins ago

Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene
Pattaya45 mins ago

Pattaya’s major roads flooded
Sponsored7 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai navy buys pilotless aircraft from Israel for 4 billion baht
Hot News1 hour ago

Suspected Myanmar military businessman arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking
Thailand1 hour ago

Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

Rage in Iran after young woman dies in custody, protestors killed
Travel2 hours ago

5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas
Crime3 hours ago

Guard arrested on murder of woman he has a crush on
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s repeat drink driving offenders will be jailed
Crime4 hours ago

Trump slams fraud lawsuit as a ‘witch hunt’
Thailand5 hours ago

Chemical leak forces school closures in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Tourism6 hours ago

New plans to expand Bangkok’s nightlife tourism
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending