Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach

Published: 10:34, 15 December 2024| Updated: 10:38, 15 December 2024
Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach
Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A Saudi Arabian couple experienced a harrowing ordeal when their jet ski overturned a few kilometres off Jomtien Beach near Pattaya.

Rescue workers were alerted to the situation shortly after midnight yesterday, December 14, when 26 year old Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi, reached Jomtien Beach. Exhausted and wearing a life vest, he asked for assistance for his wife, who was still in the water with their rented Jet Ski.

Abdulrahman explained that the couple had rented the Jet Ski for on December 13 evening outing. However, the vehicle capsized while offshore, leaving them stranded at sea for approximately five hours. Finally, he decided to swim to the shore to get help.

Rescue teams promptly responded and located Alamri Atheer Saeed, who was found floating roughly 2 kilometres from Jomtien Beach. Despite the challenging circumstances, she managed to remain buoyant thanks to her life vest, reported Bangkok Post.

Upon being reunited on the beach, the couple embraced, an emotional moment met with applause from onlookers, including several tourists.

In related news, a dramatic incident unfolded on the Chao Phraya River when a ferry capsized following a confrontation on board between a group of ten teenagers and a single passenger. The chaotic scenes saw passengers jumping overboard to escape the sinking vessel.

At approximately 11.30pm, on December 1, rescue volunteers received a distress call about a ferry sinking near the pier in front of Wat Sanam Nua in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a small motorised ferry, capable of carrying 15 people, partially submerged in the water. The ferry, belonging to a restaurant on Koh Kret, was used to transport customers from the island to the mainland.

The ferry had just completed its journey from a restaurant on Koh Kret to the pier at Wat Sanam Nua. According to the ferry operator, 45 year old Ek, the boat was carrying 11 passengers, including ten teenagers who were travelling together and one individual travelling alone.

