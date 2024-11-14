Nong Khai hit-and-run turns deadly with grenade explosion

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Nong Khai, Thailand, are investigating a dramatic incident involving two men who attempted to flee after a hit-and-run collision. One man died when a grenade he intended to use for escape detonated prematurely, while the other was apprehended mid-river as he attempted to flee to Laos.

Yesterday, November 13, at 2pm, local police, led by Piratch Udompisutthikun, the commander of the Nong Khai Provincial Police, along with forensic officers and an explosive ordnance disposal team, arrived at the scene of the explosion in Pon Sa village, Tha Bo district. The investigation revealed the body of a man, aged between 35 and 40, lying face down at the entrance to a kitchen.

Advertisements

The deceased was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and navy trousers, with a left hand severed and a fatal wound in the abdomen. A grenade was found in his pocket, and a short-barrelled firearm and knife were discovered in a bag beneath him. No identification documents were found.

The second suspect, identified as 38 year old Khamsing, from Laos, was pursued by another police team after he stole a long-tail boat to escape across the Mekong River. The pursuit began at Wat Khumpapradit, Pon Sa village.

Khamsing was armed and resisted attempts to apprehend him, leading to a tense hour-long standoff before he surrendered. Upon being detained, Khamsing’s black bag was searched, revealing drug paraphernalia.

The sequence of events began when Phaitoon Chansema, a lieutenant inspector, received a report of a traffic accident at the Baan Thewi intersection in the Tha Bo district. A white pickup truck collided with a white sedan, rendering the pickup inoperable. Khamsing and the deceased fled the scene in the sedan, driven by a passing local. Police tracked them to Tha Bo market, where they switched to a motorised tricycle towards Pon Sa village.

Grenade explosion

Advertisements

Upon arrival, police were closing in when the deceased attempted to use a grenade to create a diversion. However, the grenade exploded accidentally, resulting in his death. Khamsing managed to escape unscathed, stealing a boat in a bid to cross into Laos but was apprehended on the river.

Sataporn, a 51 year old man, who rents the house where the explosion occurred, recounted the events. He explained that a motorised tricycle carrying two men stopped outside.

Shortly after, police arrived, instructing everyone to flee. The suspects tried to enter the house and an explosion followed, damaging the structure and injuring a municipal officer from Pon Sa who was at the location to pay for electrical repairs.

The intense scene left locals alarmed. It was suspected that drugs were involved, as police detected a drug-like odour upon inspecting the pickup truck. Despite Khamsing’s claim that he was merely hitching a ride to work in Udon Thani, police remain sceptical and are thoroughly investigating the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts to identify the deceased continue, alongside a detailed examination of the pickup truck, witness testimonies, and CCTV footage from the area to determine the full extent of the suspects’ activities and whether they were involved in any other illegal activities.