Thailand Video News | Brawl among Korean tourists erupts in Pattaya restaurant, Chinese tourist robbed by fake cops in Pattaya

In Thailand, violent brawls, nightclub raids, and tourist scams spotlight Pattaya’s growing reputation for chaos—while quick-thinking staff in Ranong foiled a major gold heist. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia grapples with bigger questions: Cambodia honors its painful past with new UNESCO recognitions, Vietnam confronts a looming population crisis, and a Thai academic urges transparency over Trump’s upcoming tariffs. Elsewhere, a viral panda, a rescued French child, and a massive bird smuggling.

A dinner among four South Korean friends at a hotpot restaurant in Pattaya turned violent, prompting a police response. Officers from Pattaya City Police detained the group after an internal dispute escalated into a physical altercation. The restaurant owner filed a complaint for damages and unpaid food bills, estimating losses at 50,000 baht per person. The tourists were charged with public affray and disturbing the peace, agreed to pay for the damages, and were fined before being released.

A Chinese tourist in Pattaya was abducted and robbed of over 230,000 baht by two men posing as police officers. The crime occurred at 5:30am, when 52-year-old Lin Yifan was forced into a white SUV after dining with friends. Believed by bystanders to be a police arrest, the men bound Lin, threatened him, and stole cash, two iPhones, and transferred 150,000 baht via his banking app. He was later abandoned at a shooting range. Police are investigating, warning the public to stay alert in busy areas.

A notorious Pattaya nightclub was raided at 4am on 11 July after CCTV captured a violent gang attack involving bar hosts. Operating past legal hours and with a history of violations, the club was found with e-cigarettes and suspected drugs. Eighteen patrons—14 men and 4 women—tested positive for drug use. The venue’s manager was detained, and authorities are pushing for a five-year closure. The raid underscores persistent issues with illegal nightlife operations in the city.

A man attempted to steal gold worth 500,000 baht from Yaowarat Gold Shop in Ranong’s Big C on July 12 but was swiftly tackled by a brave employee. The suspect, 35-year-old Sumet from Trang, fled with eight gold necklaces but was caught 90 metres away by staff and good Samaritans. Recently unemployed, Sumet gave conflicting stories about his escape plan. He had prior fraud and theft charges. Police praised the staff’s fast response and confirmed the suspect would face further prosecution.

A 13-year-old French boy was safely reunited with his father after accidentally disembarking a ferry at Koh Phangan instead of continuing to Koh Samui. The incident occurred on 10 July, leaving the father, Mr Nicolas, stranded as the ferry departed. Tourist police quickly located the boy near Thong Sala Pier, cared for him overnight, and reunited the pair the next morning. The emotional reunion moved Mr Nicolas to tears, as he praised the officers’ swift and compassionate response.

With a looming 36% US tariff on Thai exports set to take effect August 1, Thai academic Dr. Suriyasai Katasila is sounding the alarm. He warns that the issue extends beyond trade, touching on Thailand’s economic structure, labour force, and policy sovereignty. Key concerns include what Thailand might concede to mitigate the tariff, the risk of secret pacts favouring foreign firms, and whether this challenge could spur meaningful trade reform. He calls for public vigilance and transparency, framing the talks as a pivotal test of national independence and integrity.

Vietnam’s fertility rate has dropped to a historic low of 1.91 children per woman in 2024, below the replacement level of 2.1, sparking concern over future population sustainability. Health officials also warned of a persistent gender imbalance, with 111.4 boys born for every 100 girls. Combined with rapid ageing, these trends may lead to a surplus of 1.8 million men by 2059. The government is urging couples to have two children and offering incentives to promote balanced growth.

Cambodia has commemorated UNESCO’s recognition of three former Khmer Rouge sites—Tuol Sleng, Choeung Ek, and M-13—as World Heritage sites of “peace and reflection.” Once symbols of repression, these locations now serve as memorials honouring victims of the 1975–1979 regime, during which up to 2.2 million people died. This marks Cambodia’s fifth World Heritage listing and the first linked to modern conflict. Officials say the designation reflects national reconciliation and justice for victims.

Nuan Nuan, Malaysia’s first panda cub born under the China-Malaysia panda diplomacy programme, is trending again—this time for chasing and plucking feathers from a peacock in her Chinese enclosure. Once known for her cuddly demeanour, the viral video has surprised many fans. While some viewers were amused, others were reminded that pandas, despite their cute image, remain wild animals with natural instincts.

Authorities in Indonesia intercepted a smuggling attempt of 1,260 endangered Javan white-eye birds at a port on Flores island. Found crammed into eight cages, 140 birds were dead. The species, listed as endangered by the IUCN, was bound for Surabaya by ferry. The suspect remains at large. Surviving birds were released back into the wild to aid conservation efforts. Wildlife trafficking and habitat loss continue to threaten Indonesia’s biodiversity, with offenders facing up to 15 years in prison.