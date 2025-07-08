Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

Police in Nong Suea arrested a 42 year old man for allegedly breaking into donation boxes at a local temple and stealing more than 5,000 baht.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Yesterday, July 7, at 6pm, Police Colonel Worayut Pongtan, along with several other officers, conducted a raid and apprehended the alleged suspect, Piyaphan, at his residence in Mueang Pathum Thani district. The suspect was found with a green-yellow taxi, a backpack, and clothing matching those worn during the crime.

Deputy Superintendent Chinnathat Wichiancharoen revealed the case began when the abbot of Wat Phuang Kaew lodged a police report on July 3. According to the report, two donation boxes at the temple had been broken into on June 27 at 1.53am.

CCTV footage showed a perpetrator arriving in a green-yellow taxi, breaking open the boxes, and taking an unspecified amount of money.

Following the report, police reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the taxi’s registration number. It was traced to a residence in Lam Sai subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, where the suspect was found and arrested.

During questioning, Piyaphan confessed to borrowing his father’s taxi to commit the crime at Wat Phuang Kaew. He admitted using pliers to cut the locks on the donation boxes and stealing over 5,000 baht (US$155). The money was reportedly used to support his family, as his partner was unwell. Piyaphan also disclosed that he had consumed methamphetamine two days before his arrest.

Further investigation into Piyaphan’s background revealed a previous arrest for selling methamphetamine in 2015 at Phetkasem Police Station. Having only been released from prison last year, he now faces charges of night-time theft at a public place of worship involving a vehicle.

In similar news, on June 29 at 5pm, police in Bo Win subdistrict, Sri Racha district, arrested a man for stealing donation funds from a shrine honoring Luang Pho Thongdam, the late abbot of Huai Prab Temple. The current abbot, Phra Kru Palad Thanakorn Thammapalo, alerted police after discovering the theft.