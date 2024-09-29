Elderly man kills rival after drunken dispute in Bueng Kan

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 74 year old man received 10,000 baht (US$310) and used the money to buy alcohol, which he drank with his 44 year old wife. As they drank, an old flame joined them and after getting drunk, began to harass the wife. The husband tried to stop him, to no avail, and ended up fatally attacking him with a hammer and a knife.

Today, September 29, police received a report of a death in a hut in a remote area of Seka district, Bueng Kan province. The officers, along with forensic experts, a doctor from Seka Hospital, and a rescue team, arrived at the scene to find the deceased, 62 year old Lamphong.

The body was discovered wearing a white T-shirt and brown trousers, with severe injuries including a hammer blow to the right temple, a broken nose, injuries to the upper lip, and three cuts on the nape of the neck. It was estimated that he had been dead for approximately five hours.

Police detained the 74 year old suspect, Udon, and his wife, Nongyao, as they were leaving the scene. Udon, who is disabled with a weak right leg, admitted to the crime.

He confessed that on September 27, he withdrew 5,000 baht (US$155) from his bank account to buy white liquor for a celebratory drink with his wife. Lamphong had joined them during the drinking session.

Udon explained that as they drank, Lamphong began to make inappropriate comments and advances towards his wife. Despite Udon’s attempts to stop him, Lamphong persisted, citing that Udon’s wife was his former girlfriend before she married Udon two years ago.

Drunken dispute

Enraged, Udon grabbed a hammer lying nearby and struck Lamphong on the head two or three times, causing him to fall. Udon then picked up a machete and struck Lamphong on the head two or three more times until he was motionless.

After the attack, Udon and his wife continued drinking beside the body. After some time, they decided to go to the police station to surrender. As they passed by Seka Hospital, they stopped at the house of a man named Paeng to ask for water.

Paeng noticed the bloodstains on Udon’s clothes and questioned him. At that moment, a police patrol happened to pass by, and upon questioning, Udon admitted to killing Lamphong, leading to his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

Nongyao confirmed her husband’s account, stating that Lamphong had been drunk and had repeatedly harassed her despite being told to stop. This provoked Udon to attack Lamphong with the hammer and machete. Both Udon and Nongyao were taken into custody for further investigation.