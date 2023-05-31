Opportunity knocks: 7,813 assistant teacher positions up for grabs, beware of scam traps

Photo from Facebook

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) is set to conduct recruitment examinations for 7,813 assistant teacher positions in 63 subject areas, warning candidates to study hard and not to fall for scam groups. The application period runs from today, May 31, and June 6, with 204 regional zones and one Special Education Administration Office participating in the process.

Amporn Pinasa, Secretary of the Basic Education Commission, revealed the ongoing registration process for the competitive examination to recruit and appoint teacher assistants and education personnel. Interested candidates can apply electronically or in person at their regional zones, limited to one region per applicant.

The OBEC coordinated with the Office of the Teacher Civil Service and Education Personnel Commission, as well as the Office of the Council Secretary for the issuance of certification for students who graduated from a Faculty of Education and want to apply for assistant teacher positions.

Candidates are urged to thoroughly check their documents, especially those applying electronically, to avoid disqualification due to incomplete documentation. Surin Munprasong, Director of the Directorate of Personnel Management and Legal Affairs (OBEC), also encouraged applicants to study their previously learned content instead of trusting fraudulent groups claiming they could help guarantee appointments.

Regarding the examination for teacher assistants, Surin further explained that the regional zones would be responsible for organizing the exams and coordinating with local universities. Additionally, there will be a secret board to inspect and prevent any issues regarding fraud, both locally and centrally.

Surin also mentioned that after the general recruitment examination, an additional selection process to recruit and appoint teacher assistants for special cases will open in July, with over 4,000 available positions.

The current schedule for the teacher assistant examination is as follows: registration from today to June 6, the announcement of eligible candidates for the written exams by June 23, the written examination for general knowledge on June 24, the examination for professional standards on June 25, and the announcement of successful candidates for both exams by July 3.

The final evaluation will include interviews, a portfolio assessment, and presentations demonstrating teaching skills and potential, to be completed by the end of July.